To the Editor:
"History will judge the complicit", (Anne Applebaum) and why the congressional GOP, almost to a person, defiantly abandoned truth, principle, and the US. Constitution in support of undisguised authoritarianism for four years, each year careening toward. Yes, our generation's Day of Infamy, insurrection and unimaginable chaos. Such is the product of a "serial bankrupt,” whose vile sociopathic, narcissistic, and psychopathic — to name but a few — thoughts and behaviors have been condoned and thoughtlessly embraced by his GOP loyalists, sycophants, grifters, oligarchs, and others; a list that certainly includes Alaska Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski.
This, after all, is the party of "Law and Order,” such unequalled hypocrisy and grand irony. And Dan Sullivan, Marine, who swore an oath to defend against all enemies, foreign and domestic, but who just cannot identify as enemies of the United States a president inciting traitorous insurrection or the lawless rioters who obeyed him. And who cowers,
as is his wont, beneath the imperial robes of Mitch McConnell.
It is they who have granted the people a Cabinet of the exceptionally unqualified, self interested, corrupt, and malevolent, their reign which will harm us all for untold years. All while wealth, racial, social, environmental and climate injustices ravage.
January 6, 2021 is the inescapably inevitable conclusion of the Republicans' craven betrayal, blindness, even, of our better selves. Imagine if Donald Trump and the Republican Party had
accepted the American voters' will, this January nightmare would not have been visited upon us.
Can there be any doubt to a reasonable person, that Donald Trump has, without doubt, been "unhinged?”
Donald Trump had “The Button", the access and ability to seal his most fanciful legacy, and our everlasting obliteration.
Fantastical? The most perverse imaginings?
Given these past four years and escalating desperate bunkum, conviction must proceed with support from even his most loyal, Dan Sullivan foremost,
and ensure the subsequent erasure of any potential, by any sitting president, to ever again rain such catastrophe on American democracy and the inviolate rule of law.
Recall that his behaviors and extreme volatility have been known for years, yet the Republican senators, who had the opportunity to act courageously on behalf of all Americans and the Constitution and to convict him of indisputable impeachable crimes and remove him from the White House, cynically and arrogantly betrayed the American people and their sacred oath of office. And, by such a deceitful act, granted him unlimited license to act without fear of any retribution for any actions.
David Brooks, writing in the NYT February 2, 2017: "The aroma of bigotry infuses the whole operation and anybody who aligns themselves closely will wind up sharing in the stench.”
None have been more closely "aligned" for lo these four years.
Dan, Lisa and Don are irreconcilably complicit in January 6 and every day of the Donald Trump nightmare.
This stench is your creation and is your ultimate and enduring legacy.
To you, I implore your better selves, convict Donald J. Trump, redeem yourselves and salvage some of your honor.
— Peter Mjos
Anchorage