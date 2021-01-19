On September 30, 1938, Former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain returned to the United Kingdom after intense negotiations with Nazi Germany. Upon his return, Mr. Chamberlin presented to the world a peace pact and declared, “Peace for our time.” Less then a year later, Nazi Germany invaded Poland, and World War II had begun. Chamberlain made the mistake of not wanting to combat fascism, but he only wetted its appetite.
Alaskans should learn from this and fight like hell not to adopt a policy of appeasement.
Since the Capitol riot, many elected officials on both sides of the aisle have called for unity and healing. These calls for unity and healing fail to acknowledge that the United States has been in crisis well before the attack on Congress. There can be no unity or healing without holding those individuals accountable for their actions on January 6. One such individual is Alaska House Representative David Eastman (R-Wasilla). Eastman routinely pushes conspiracy theories that claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Not only did Eastman attend the “Save America” march that served as the staging ground for the attack on Congress, but he also posted pictures of himself outside of what appears to be a building on Capitol Hill, the day of the attack. He has refused to take responsibility for his actions, but he has also doubled down by claiming Antifa executed a false flag operation to frame Trump supporters.
Either Eastman is deluded and believes this, or he is lying, and fully aware of the events of January 6. The fact that this inquiry must be made in the first place is disheartening and regardless of the answer, Eastman is unfit to serve, and the Alaska Legislature must expel him. The Alaska Legislature has expelled a legislator before. In 1982, George Hohman, Jr. was expelled from the legislature after being convicted of bribery and refusing to resign.
Just like Mr. Chamberlain, Alaska legislators are being given a choice, adopt a policy of appeasement or zero-tolerance. It does not matter, whether Eastman broke windows, attacked police officers, looted a congressional office, or took an ill-advised picture outside of the Capitol building. As an Alaskan legislator, he needs to be held to a higher standard. Eastman has taken an oath to defend the Constitution — in fact, he has taken it twice, first, when he became an Army officer and again when he became a legislator. He understands his conduct is unbecoming, seditious, and disgraceful.
We as Alaskans are the ultimate check and balance on the government. Eastman may represent Alaska House District 10, but the decisions he makes affect all of us. Due to the pandemic and the inadequate response of the government, Alaska is facing an unprecedented economic and social crisis. We will need a government that is guided by compassion and empathy. Eastman does not possess any of these qualities. Eastman’s conduct on January 6 has disqualified him from public service and he does not deserve a seat at the table, he should not even be in the room and therefore, the Alaska Legislature must evict him from the House. Eastman is not on trial, he is not entitled to a jury of his peers, or a defense attorney. He is at the mercy of democracy and the will of Alaskans.
Much like Twitter, being an Alaskan legislator is not a right, it is a privilege. If the Alaska Legislature does not act and expel Eastman, they run the risk of following in Mr. Chamberlain’s footsteps. Silence is complicity and inaction is appeasement. The Alaska Legislature must adopt a zero-tolerance policy.
If Eastman is not held accountable, it will encourage others and Eastman is not alone. He is joined by the likes of Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard, who voted no on a municipal resolution condemning the attack on Congress, or Marshall Albertson, a candidate for the Sitka Assembly, who routinely calls for violence against BLM and calls for a civil war. The hard truth is that both the U.S. and Alaska have anti-democratic elements. Eastman has become the standard bearer for these elements, whether he believes it or not and if he remains in the legislature it will only embolden them. Expelling Eastman is a necessity and Alaskan legislators are obligated to defend the Alaskan Constitution. Hindsight is 20/20 and Alaskan legislators are lucky to have history as a reference. They must not make the same mistakes. Eastman no longer represents the constituents of House District 10; he represents an anti-democratic, paranoid, and coercive sentiment that is laying siege to U.S. democracy.
To combat this sentiment all Alaskans, regardless of political persuasion, must demand that the legislature eject Eastman from the Alaska House. Only when those like Eastman are removed from power, can we begin the long and difficult journey of achieving peace in our time.
— Michael Patterson
Anchorage