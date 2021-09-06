First, on behalf of so many people in Anchorage, I want to thank the Assembly for doing the right thing for those who value our public library system, and its role in public education and lifelong learning, and finding that Sami Graham is not qualified for our head public librarian position. It requires a Masters in Library Science and seven years of library experience for many good reasons. Someone who has been a school teacher simply does not have these qualifications. That experience cannot be deemed equivalent—because it is not equivalent. And the same is true for Judy Eledge, whom I will review shortly.
- By Dave Carter
Second, I want to thank the ADN, the Press, and Alaska Public Media for keeping the public informed about the new Mayor’s nominations for our Municipal department head positions. These are important positions, and the candidates approved by the Assembly should be well qualified for these public funded jobs. Most citizens are not reviewing social media content about public affairs. Many don’t even use social media, because of all of the misinformation it spreads. This includes me. I don’t have FB, Instagram, or whatever app to forward misinformation about horse dewormer, elections, or other things. Whether journalists, teachers, Assembly members or others want to read through my emails is up to them—but please do—it’s just information and opinion, presented in a civil and civic manner. Many people are busy with their lives, and expect the Assembly and the Mayor to take us in not only a new, but a better, direction. This does not happen with unqualified people. Or people confused about public health matters.
Third, I hope people this email is sent to will indulge me and allow some general discussion relating to our public schools and public education about how our presidential elections work. If you know people at ASD, teachers, board members, or have children in school there, hopefully you can confirm this matter has been fixed. “This matter” is the Superintendent’s letter/online message provided to the community immediately following the January 6, 2021 “events” at our Capitol Building in Washington D.C.
I have tried to get the Superintendent to send an updated message to the community, explaining some things she left out of the original. To date, my requests have hit a brick wall. The Superintendent has acknowledged receiving my emails. She, through her assistant, does not believe they need additional clarifying information to help the community understand some basic matters about our presidential election process.
One of the most basic things the public is paying for is to educate our community about how our elections work. About the multiple safeguards, including the ability to submit votes for recounts, and the ability to have matters looked into by our courts. About how our electoral process works, and how each state had already determined, mid-December 2020 that its election process was accurate. All news networks noted that Mr. Biden won. There was nothing legitimate to protest about by January 2021. But the Superintendent thought it was a good idea to leave all of this info out of her Jan. 6, 2021 letter.
Our school district is supposed to be non-partisan. How can the Superintendent leave out all of this most basic information, which obviously confirms no one stole the election? How can she avoid the most basic point that, if people had paid attention to the undisputed facts and to how the process works, there was no reason for anyone to go to Washington D.C. to assault and brutalize police officers and others, in January 2021, in the first instance. Suggesting to students that because we are "one of the largest and most diverse school districts in the country, we know our students will comprehend yesterday's events in different ways depending on their own backgrounds, ethnicity, socioeconomic situation, etc” without explaining how things work in the first instance, fails the community. It fails basic public education.
Worse, it leads some students and families to think the election was stolen. They may look on the Superintendent as a role model. Surely, if the election was not stolen, or protestors should not have been in DC on January 6, she would have said so in her letter/message to the community. So they don’t need to follow requests from public health officials about using masks and vaccines. Because the election and Mr. Biden’s presidency is illegitimate. Hopefully, others can follow up with the Superintendent about these matters. As people get charged with felonies for their actions on January 6, 2021, the Superintendent can let people know how our elections work, and how, after numerous recounts and court cases, Mr. Biden is our president. There was no steal—and that is a non-partisan fact. To leave issue open or unresolved is pure partisan politics, from our own public school system. The sooner more people know there was no steal, the sooner we can get on with the process of trying to unite Americans to move forward. Former Marine General James Mattis, with some 50 years of service, wrote a wonderful piece on June 3, 2020 about the importance of uniting Americans.
Third, I am including some Anchorage Public School principals in the cc list because this email includes suggestions for them furthering their education, and that of their students. I have attached a letter from Thomas Jefferson from 1787 to his 17 year old nephew which provides some good advice about how to approach the study of religion. Mr. Jefferson tells his nephew to apply his own reasoning to the consideration of various contentions and stories in the Bible. Importantly, Mr. Jefferson does not tell his nephew what his conclusions should be. Unfortunately, so many students arrive at our public schools already indoctrinated with one flavor of religion as a very young child. This can complicate their ability to approach religion as Mr. Jefferson advised, with an open mind. Of course, early indoctrination does not prevent considering matters once in school, or as an adult.
Besides Mr. Jefferson’s letter to his nephew, I have a book recommendation. For teachers, for librarians, for Assembly members. It makes a good present. "The Founding Myth" by Andrew Seidel is a non-fiction book, published in 2019. Mr. Seidel notes “History had proven to the framers of the U.S. Constitution that religion is divisive. They separated religion from government to avoid the mistakes of past regimes. . .Christian nationalism’s fabricated history conceals an important historical truth, that religion and government are best kept on either side of an impregnable wall, as the founders intended. This book seeks to expose that fabricated history and tell the greater truths."
While there are some copies of The Founding Myth in our library system, this is the type of book most people want to mark up and dog ear pages for later reference. It also has some 30 pages of notes and a 7 page index. You will recognize a lot of the people, but many will be new names. (Mason Locke Weems is one of those new ones for me. What he was involved in even affects some modern day thinking about George Washington. Insignificant, but still fun to learn that the praying in the snow at Valley Forge, like many religious stories, was made up to sell things—books in Weems’ case.). With Mr. Seidel’s book on your shelf, you can also learn when God showed up in the Pledge (1954, long after the world wars). And when God showed up on coinage and paper money—long after the founding fathers were deceased. And you will have a better understanding of why it is unconstitutional for our secular public schools to support religion. Religion is a private matter.
Fourth, a short digression with regard to the Covid-19 viral pandemic, it really is not a hoax. People are dying. Our hospitals are full, and their staff are naturally “burned out.” This impacts everyone’s health care, potentially. Best to avoid hospitals if you can. The ADN ran an editorial on this issue on page B2 of the Sunday September 5, 2021 paper. Worth reading.
Once again, more Americans are dying of Covid every three days than died in Afghanistan over 20 years. Think about that. And we have a Mayor and a Governor who don’t seem to care. At least not enough to even tell people vaccines are safe, available, and should be used to help our hospitals and our economy.
Comparing asking people to vaccinate—and having children and adults use masks, to North Korea or Nazi Germany is bizarre. What kind of terrible example are they providing to students, parents, the community? Not what any elected official should be saying. This should be the short ticket to not getting elected/reelected. Compare masking to what our troops had to carry on their heads, and the weight they had to carry/wear in Afghanistan. And we have people here mocking vaccinations and masking. These behaviors stop when they stop being rewarded with FB likes, votes or money. Review the info at wikipedia.org by searching “Facebook.” The damage to so many things—including the truth, and society, is sobering.
On to Judy Eledge’s appointment to be our head public librarian. There are many eligible candidates for our top librarian. But it does not appear that the Mayor wants to make the effort to locate them. We should encourage the Mayor and his staff to do so. We understand that there is no harm in continuing to try to appoint unqualified people. It is a new administration. They are just seeing what they can get away with. Actually, many of us appreciate the repeated opportunity to discuss why our Municipal government is not a religious entity. And the need to promote qualified librarians and teachers who really do support lifelong learning.
Ms. Eledge is essentially Ms. Graham again. She does not have a Master’s in Library Science and seven years of public library experience. Teaching is not even close to being equivalent. As a retired English teacher, who is involved with our public libraries now wrote, while reading is important, it is not, and should not be the focus of our head library director. The APL website says that APL’s mission involves connecting people to education, information, and community. It also notes that the library is for people of all ages, backgrounds, and cultures. The article also notes that a person meeting the stated requirements of a Masters in Library Science and seven years of library experience will have the qualifications to manage staff and budgeting in a library system. Ms. Eledge’s background simply does not include these important qualifications—specific to the $100,000 plus head public librarian position the Mayor appointed her to, pending the expected Assembly rejection, due to her being the wrong person for this position.
Even if Ms. Eledge had a Masters in Library Science and the seven years of library experience, she would be the wrong person for our head librarian, school board, or as a teacher, too. When she ran for school board, she refused to be transparent with the public about some social media posts. Involving use of masks to help avoid Covid infections no less. She refused to provide the full context of the conversation when asked to do so by journalists. Per the 8/29/21 ADN article relating to Ms. Eledge’s appointment, one of her Facebook or Twitter screenshots read “our kids would have and still would get good Tennessee ass whooping if they acted like whimps!” [sic] denouncing mask wearing.
Of course the community should demand that Ms. Eledge provide the full context of these posts. Ducking and hiding from the public, the press, parents and teachers is not the way any teacher, board member, or Superintendent, should behave. Hey, maybe people were talking about the Scopes trial, where Clarence Darrow defended a public school teacher who wanted to teach evolution, not creation—in Tennessee. Maybe not. Here is what Mr. Darrow said as to why he did not believe in God: “I don’t believe in God, because I don’t believe in Mother Goose.” Short and to the point. And it follows Mr. Jefferson’s advice to approach religious mythology with an open mind, and with reason and common sense.
If people really are being honest about wanting to educate themselves and other people, and contend they want to be lifelong learners, they should be able to learn about new things—even if they are “old” like Mr. Jefferson’s 1787 advice to his nephew. Just think if our grandparents and parents had that letter. Study religion, and use your own reason and common sense to determine whether you think supernatural stories are real or just made up.
Since we are dealing with Mr. Bronson’s selection of Ms. Eledge, it is worth noting that her understanding of our country’s heritage is mistaken. She is not alone in this regard. Ms. Eledge was an Alaska delegate to the 2016 Republican Platform Committee. On page 12 of the 2016 Platform document, the platform, presumably approved by Ms. Eledge, says this:
“We support the public display of the Ten Commandments as a reflection of our history and our country’s Judeo-Christian heritage. . . .” Which set of Ten Commandments would Ms. Eledge have displayed? There is more than one. Former Justice Antonin Scalia admitted that even he was unaware that there are competing versions of the Commandments, “with doctrinal consequences.” If Justice Scalia, a leading originalist, a Catholic, didn’t know which set influenced America’s founding, how would the average Christian nationalist? This info is contained in Chapter 13 of the Founding Myth book.
This is also an appropriate place to remind people that when our public education system fails to instill critical thinking skills, especially when it comes to religion, some religious people take advantage of this situation. A wonderful, educational, short video helps to explain this. If you go to YouTube and search for “John Oliver televangelists”--within the space of 20 minutes, you can learn how to get other people to buy you your own private jet. And if you just follow some easy IRS rules, you almost certainly will not be audited by the IRS. Deception and fear messaging is part of the evangelical playbook. There is a neat section in the first minute about those who might have a history of speaking in tongues. (You would not want someone like this managing your public affairs—on the Assembly, in the Mayor’s office, in the legislature or any other branch of our secular government.)
One of the main things the public is supposedly paying for with our tax dollars to support our public school teachers and public education—is the ability to learn new things. Public schools certainly are designed to discriminate against religion when it comes to those who want creationism taught to students instead of, or even as an alternative to the scientific fact of evolution. And no one has a right to insist that the Ten Commandments have anything to do with our heritage, except to note that they are the opposite of Constitutional values enshrined in our Bill of Rights. Which includes our free press and freedom of speech.
As reviewed in the Founding Myth book, the first ten amendments to our Constitution are the antithesis of the Ten C’s—whichever version might be selected. That Bill of Rights should be displayed in public, not the Ten C’s. And if one goes to wikipedia.org and searches for “blasphemy in the United States” you will find some of the existing regimes in the colonies which the founders had to examine. Those laws explain why we needed freedom from religion—and liberty to advance the country’s progress. Having one flavor of Christianity competing with other flavors to control the public’s thinking and education was just not helpful. Especially with those penalties in the blasphemy laws. So much for freedom of speech. So much for a fair review of those religious pretensions—to borrow from Mr. Jefferson’s letter. And so much for the freedom to think about and criticize some of that supernatural stuff. Our Constitution provides us with the freedom and protection to have civil and civic discussions about these matters.
Some people are not thinking about what eternity might entail. You might not have the eternity you expect. Evangelicals might end up with an eternity of living with Popes and Catholics. Catholics might end up with the Graham’s and the Falwell’s, for eternity. They both might end up with an eternity of Osama Bin Laden and his followers. With harp music added in. For eternity. For ever and ever. Doesn’t seem so appealing to many. We might like to spend it with Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Thomas Paine, Charles Darwin and Clarence Darrow. But there is no evidence to suggest any of these scenarios will occur. And that is a good thing. We can move along with our science, technology, engineering and mathematics education. And all of the related knowledge that comes with a good secular education.
There are so many reasons to remember that our secular government—at all levels—separates state from church. Religion is a private matter. But we hope everyone is interested in lifelong learning. And in applying reason when studying religions' supernatural or other strange claims. Remember, a pregnant moose is just one moose, not two. And if it is pregnant with twins, it is still a one pregnant moose, not three moose. Even if that old guy in Italy says different.
That should be enough for now. Please ask the Mayor to withdraw Ms. Eledge and search for a qualified candidate with a Master’s degree in library science and seven years of library experience. And let him know that Ms. Eledge does not meet these requirements with her past experience, and her appointment will not be approved. The issue about not wanting to disclose her full set of posts to allow the public to learn what she was saying about masks is an automatic disqualifier for either the librarian or school board positions. An ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure.
Best wishes to all. Be nice to each other. Get vaccinated. Use masks and physical distance. Be positive. We live in a beautiful place. Get outside for some exercise. As Mr. Jefferson noted in his letter below, “I repeat my advice to get a great deal of exercise, and on foot.” That advice probably explains why Mr. Jefferson, and many others, lived to “old” ages long before modern medicine showed up.
— Dave Carter
Retired Attorney, Anchorage
