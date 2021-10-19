To the Editor:
While I agree with almost everything Mr. Jesperson's piece "The Anchorage Homeless Problem: A Modest Solution", there is one part, in particular, I've heard straight from Joe Rogan's mouth at least a dozen times that drives me crazy: "Helping the homeless, while a noble cause, has become an industry unto itself. Upper management in this industry have salaries well into six figures. Top people in the entities helping the homeless enjoy political and moral power within communities."
I guess you could frame the job as "enjoying moral and political power" though the amount of scary vitriol some of those Directors are subject to doesn't often appear to me as pleasant. And for the ones who are really involved in their agency's efforts, the job is unrelenting, unforgiving, and frequently peppered with grief given the number of human beings you grow to care for and then lose to the violence of the streets.
In what other industry would we contend it is egregious that a person who oversees an agency employing 100+ people, operating half a dozen different programs, serving hundreds of customers every day, in a city with very high costs of living, makes $120k a year? What does a CEO at a similarly sized company make? Don't we expect the same level of competence, education, resourcefulness, and leadership from our homelessness services Directors, plus an endless depth of compassion and imperviousness to trauma?
Whatever evidence one might point to that homelessness services have become an "industry" (implying that people are getting into the field to get rich, which is laughable), $120,000 salaries for that level of responsibility do not support that case and should be left out of the conversation. It doesn't get us any farther to pick on the people whom we rely on to do this work.