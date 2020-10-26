The chart below is from a report published last March by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. https://www.dallasfed.org/research/economics/2020/0326.aspx
The report shows the breakeven costs for lower 48 production and delivery ranging between $46 and $52 per barrel, depending on field variables.
As of October 26th, West Texas Crude is selling for $38.45. That means they are losing between $7.55 and $13.55 on every barrel. It also explains why 16 Texas producers have declared bankruptcy since January. See oil patch bankruptcy monitor at: https://www.haynesboone.com/-/media/Files/Energy_Bankruptcy_Reports/Oil_Patch_Bankruptcy_Monitor
Calculations from ConocoPhillips show the combine production and delivery costs for Prudhoe, Kuparuk and Alpine oil fields to range between $22 and $25. As of October 26th, North Slope crude is selling on the West Coast for $41.64, which means every barrel of Alaskan's legacy field's Crude produces a net profit of between$16.64 and $19.56.
Take the lower profit number and times it by 500,000 barrels per day, and times that number by 365 days, and you get over $3 billion; more than $4,000 per man woman and child in Alaska, but you don't get any of it. Your bought and paid for legislators voted to give all of Alaska's profits to BP, Exxon, and ConocoPhillips.
The dividends you were getting since the passage of Senate Bill 21 were made possible by the savings saved up under oil tax laws repealed by Senate Bill 21. Those savings are now gone and Alaska is teetering on bankruptcy. Proposition 1 will only get back about half of what is still being given away by Senate Bill 21, but it is a step in the right direction.
— Ray Metcalfe