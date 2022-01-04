It feels as if our democratic foundations are under attack. It is past time to mince words, so please bear with me as I lay out the situation bluntly.
The former president and his allies supported rioters who entered the U.S. Capitol to stop the legal and valid transition of presidential power in the name of the Big Lie. (The Big Lie is that the election was “stolen.” No evidence of major problems with our election system has been found, even after dozens of court cases and independent audits.) Many of his supporters, including some state Republican administrations and legislators, are also trying to restrict the right to vote. Other Republicans remain silent, allowing their colleagues to win these efforts rather than risk becoming a target of their base voters.
The Alaska governor and his administration used state money to promote the Big Lie and join the Texas legal case to overthrow valid elections. He and his Republican allies are also supporting a constitutional convention that would open a Pandora’s box of measures that our legislature wouldn’t pass. In addition, the governor’s appointees on the redistricting board pushed through gerrymandering proposals which are rightfully being challenged in court.
The Anchorage mayor has nominated two unqualified, biased candidates for library director, leaving one in charge of the department while he apparently looks for another person to appoint. Recently, the job position was changed to make it even easier to hire a non-librarian. He and his administration have also overstepped the boundaries of his authority and violated municipal ordinances. The same people are planting seeds of doubt about our excellent mail-in elections, which were declared transparent and secure by Sightline Institute, an independent research group.
All over the country, misguided people claiming the rights of personal liberty refuse to get vaccinated or wear masks, increasing COVID-19 cases and putting other lives at risk. At the same time, many of their Republican states restrict the personal liberty of women and teens to access reproductive health care for their own bodies. These self-declared patriots often work to undermine public education and influence school boards through intimidation. Others are trying to pull books from library shelves that reflect progressive, BIPOC (Black Indigenous & People of Color), and LGBTQIA+ voices.
I’m trying to be brief here, so I’ve skipped a few issues.
Due to misinformation and propaganda techniques, millions of our citizens are misled into thinking these actions are the way to “save America” instead of seeing the authoritarian and supremacist biases involved.
Reasonable people might feel overwhelmed and powerless to act. I offer some suggestions. First, we can stay informed by getting our news from reliable sources—the Ad Fontes Media Bias Chart is a good tool for checking news sources. Then, we can (lovingly) correct any misinformation we hear from our friends and family. After that, we might pick one or two issues to get involved in. We can contact school board members, Assembly members, state legislators, and/or members of Congress. (Their office [ASD, Muni, Legislative or Congressional] email addresses can be found online, and even short messages can be powerful.) We can let them know that we value our democracy and are not fooled by propaganda. Last but not least, we can give our time or money to candidates who support our democratic system and want to perform public service.
Above all, we must take a stand before it’s too late. We must engage the “better angels of our nature.” If we speak the truth, reason and justice will once again be part of our government and our communities.
— Cheryl Lovegreen
Anchorage