Dear Editor,
In 1968, I took some liberty from my US Navy ship in San Diego to have lunch with Sybil Stockdale. She was then living in Coronado while her husband, Cmdr. Jim Stockdale, USN, was being tortured in the Hanoi Hilton, where he was three years into his eight horrifying years as a Prisoner of War. The Stockdale’s were longtime family friends, and god parents to my sister. During our lunch, Sybil took my hand, and with an angelic smile told me how much I looked like my father, also Navy pilot with Jim, when he was my age. I felt incredibly honored to be a part of our Navy Family, but also knew I could never understand the pain that, despite her brave smile, Sybil and her husband Jim and all the other POWs and their families were courageously enduring for all Americans. ALL Americans, included Donald Trump, who was at that time evading military service and more worried about contracting venereal disease than whether he would be starved or beaten savagely to death that day.
I recently drove down Glenn Highway past the great American flag that flies over JBER. It was at half-mast out of respect for a Supreme Court Justice who had recently died. Under that fine flag was the black flag honoring all of America’s POWs, also at half-mast. I felt sick to my stomach when I thought about those POWs, including Jim Stockdale, John McCain, and thousands of others, and how Donald Trump—the ultimate Jody who is now our Commander in Chief--has repeatedly mocked and insulted as “Losers.” (Yes, I saw him making those comments). To my fellow veterans, and anyone who is flying that hallowed POW flag, which says “YOU ARE NOT FORGOTTEN,” I entreat you to NOT FORGET our President’s insults to all POWs, and other honorable military members, when you vote. I cannot forget what he said.
— Bruce Batten
Eagle River