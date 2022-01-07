Inlet View families and neighbors are asking voters to support the April School Bond which includes Inlet View Elementary School and 27 other critical school projects across Anchorage. The Anchorage School Board voted overwhelmingly to include Inlet View in the bond package. Voters will have an opportunity to approve the school bond package in the April Municipal election.
“We want to thank the School Board for recognizing how important Inlet View is to our community and including the project in the school bond” said parent and alumna Bonnie DeArmoun. “Now, we are asking the community to keep up this momentum and support the school bond package. Encouraging our friends and neighbors to support the school bond will not only help our neighborhood, but also kids and schools all across Anchorage.”
Inlet View was built in 1957. It's plumbing and heating systems are in immediate need of replacement, and a roof replacement would be needed soon if a replacement building isn't constructed. Students have been in "portable" classroom units for 15 years due to school overcrowding, but the "portables" cannot be used during COVID due to inadequate ventilation. The school's entryway doesn't meet safety requirements, and a lack of a cafeteria/multipurpose room means students eat lunch in the gym, reducing available options for instructions and exercise. Every single mechanical system is failing, kids wear down parkas to stay warm and a sewage leak shut down part of the playground just days before the School Board included this project on the bond.
Remodeling Inlet View would ultimately cost more than replacement. Remodeling the school would cost an estimated $23 million for a projected useful life of 20-30 years, at which time a replacement will need to be funded. That pencils out to between $1,150,000 and $777,000 per year for a remodel. Replacement is projected to cost $34 million for a building with a life expectancy of 50-60 years. That pencils out to between $680,000 and $567,000 per year. The fiscally conservative move is a replacement, we have a duty to taxpayers to use funds in the most responsible manner possible.
A replacement building will be safer in terms of seismic activity, have a smaller footprint, and reduce stormwater runoff compared to the previous school, due to significant advances in building technology, safety, and permitting requirements since 1957.
Let's pass this school bond, making critical school repairs across Anchorage, and replacing the crumbling building at Inlet View. It's not just a construction project. It's a values statement, an investment, and a commitment to a prosperous future.