To the Editor:
Election season is here and it reminds me of the dilemma we faced four years ago. In 2016 many voters, myself included, voted strategically by voting against a candidate rather than for a candidate. Some voters opted to not vote at all when confronted with the choice between the lesser of two evils. While we can’t change anything for this election cycle, we can reform Alaskan elections to avoid these problems with a proposed ballot measure this November.
One proposal on Ballot Measure 2 is ranked choice voting. With ranked choice voting, voters will rank the candidates in the general election in order of preference. This avoids the issue of strategic voting and allows voters to use their ballot to reflect who they want in office, thus proving to be an effective measure in getting more women and people of color voted into office. Most importantly, ranked choice voting ensures that the candidate who wins the election actually has a true majority of the votes.
Combined with open primaries, which is another proposal on the ballot, ranked choice voting will give voters more voice in their representation. Open primaries allow all voters to vote in the primary election, regardless of political affiliation. The top four candidates from the primaries will move forward to the general election, where voters can rank in order of preference.
Ranked choice voting promises to restore the power of the ballot and broaden the spectrum of candidates and open primaries put an end to private parties gatekeeping our elections.
This November, consider what your vote means if there is no majority winner. Vote yes on Ballot Measure 2 so we can protect against this dilemma in the future.
- Gabi Riquelme, Alaska voter.