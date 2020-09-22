Ballot Measure 2 is about one thing and one thing only: election reform that puts more power into the hands of voters and excludes the influence of anonymous monied interests and party elites. In these times of growing tension where political leadership on a national level believes they deserve the loyalty of their constituents for nothing more than performative acts of #resistance while simultaneously signaling to wealthy backers that “nothing will fundamentally change”, it is important to point out what aspects of Ballot Measure 2 has its opponents Democrat and Republican coming together in a rare display of unity to throw misinformation into our political discourse.
There is irony in the rhetoric of those dedicated to propagating the idea that Ballot Measure 2 is bad for Alaskan voters. They would have us believe that it is an attempt by out-of state influences to transform our election process into a system by which the people’s mandate will be lost in an impossibly complexity that does not resemble the voter’s will. They say that votes will be thrown away and that popular candidates could be inexplicably excluded from the ballot. Anyone familiar with Ballot Measure 2 might see these criticisms for what they are: an attempt to maintain an electoral system in which they have already developed tried and true methods for subverting the changing political sensibilities of their constituents so that they can remain in power, within the government, or within their party.
Measure 2 includes Ranked-Choice Voting, a system so simple that we use it any time a group of people need to agree on a good meeting time or which restaurant to go to. Even so, the interlocutors sounding the alarm on the “nightmare scenario” of Measure 2 would prefer voters to believe that this process requires some tedious unexplainable algorithm perfect for enabling voter suppression when in truth it is not only straightforward, it frees voters from the dilemma of whether to vote one’s conscience or to vote strategically. Regardless of political alignment, Ranked-Choice Voting will allow Alaskans to vote their conscience and vote strategically at the same time, to be both ambitious at first choice and pragmatic in their second, third, or forth. Or, if one chooses, to cast a vote for a single candidate (yes you can do that, yes your vote would still be counted). No candidate would feel entitled to our votes simply because we dread the thought of another worse candidate winning if we didn’t, and we as participants in democracy would not be compelled to sell our demands short for fear that our votes are not being used to better effect.
Some of those in political parties fear this kind of power in the hands of regular Alaskans because they would need to be more responsive to the proclivities of their voters and candidates would need to adjust their platform as a result, not because they want to, but because they have to. The nature of Ranked-Choice Voting would mean they would have to respond to the power the people hold by virtue of democracy or they won’t make the cut. Dark Money injected into our politics is outright manipulation and the dilemma of voting one’s conscience vs. voting pragmatically has been capitalized on by the machinations of anonymous monied meddlers and party elites who have become comfortable in all the ways by which they can manipulate their constituents through the way our our current electoral system works. Because of this, they have a stake in the outcome of Ballot Measure 2 and so we do as well
— Stephen Jolley
Anchorage