Anchorage Assembly Member Meg Zaletel

To the Editor:
 
I'm writing to share my experience working with Meg Zaletel, the Assembly member from Midtown who a few wealthy cranks have targeted with a recall campaign. If you live in the Midtown Assembly district, you should have received your ballot in the mail from the Municipality of Anchorage.
 
Since she was elected, I've worked with Ms. Zaletel on a range of issues ranging from homelessness to public health to procurement policy. On every single policy, I've been impressed at her attention to detail, extremely thorough research, and careful consideration of how a policy will impact people throughout her district and the city as a whole. Simply put, she is an exemplary policy maker, and whether I agreed with her on 90% or 10% of policy decisions, I'd want her to be a local government official because of her conscientious and highly ethical approach to public policy.
 
We are living through dark times where a small minority of Anchorage residents are trashing our democratic institutions and even calling into question whether we should care for one another.  Particularly right now, we need smart, dedicated, and thoughtful people in local government — please vote "NO" on the recall so Meg Zaletel can continue setting an incredibly high bar for public service.
 
— Zack Fields
Anchorage

