To the Editor:
Well, we are open again — but for how long? As far as I'm concerned, as a retired longtime bar owner in Anchorage, I feel that the closures were unfair and unfounded.
In general, the hospitality industry has gone above and beyond when asked, especially considering the Municipality could not produce numbers to substantiate the claims that we were responsible for the rise in positive case numbers.
Nationwide, there was been a threshold to validate the specific closure of our industry at a 5% infection rate and ours in Anchorage has been at 2%. I truly do not believe that we're the problem here and that should be recognized by our local leadership.
I'm not an advocate for a broad sales tax, but none of the businesses required to shut down for the general health of our community were given any business property tax relief this year. This seems to put an unfair tax burden on our industry during these closures.
I cannot wrap my head around how one is supposed to run a small business with this amount of financial uncertainty and what appears to be a serious lack of support from the local government.
I also understand that we have recorded many new clusters of Covid-19 cases from places that are supposed to be secured; such as Brother Francis, McLaughlin, The Pioneer Home, etc., yet our industry has suffered three months of closures.
The hospitality industry being open and compliant with the rules and regulations put in place could very well decrease the new case numbers associated with functions such as barbecues, house parties and other private events.
Our industry is losing an exorbitant amount of hard-working wonderful staff members who are choosing to find work either outside of the municipality or in other industries.
There is never a good reason to publicly disparage or seek any type of retaliation on our elected officials but feel free to send a clear message with your ballot. Please vote.
I've been in business in Alaska for over 50 years and like all of us have never seen anything like this before. I compare it to a natural disaster because so many of our small businesses will not survive it. However, the hospitality industry has been affected more than any other through no fault of our own.
Respectfully,
— Donald Skewis
Anchorage