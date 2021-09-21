Editor’s Note: None of the accounts in this letter have been independently verified.
To the Editor:
On September 7, 2021 I was signed up to testify at the Anchorage school board meeting as the #7 speaker before the board.
I was harassed by three Securitas guards. They were attempting to coerce me to put a medical device, a mask over my nose and mouth.
As they do not have authority to prescribe Medical Care or medical devices, and my right to personal privacy, (Alaska Constitution Article I, Section XXII), I refused.
I called Anchorage Police Department asking them to send a peace officer to assist me and accessing a public meeting and exercising my constitutional rights.
APD used excessive force and without just cause or warrant attacked me, placing me in restrictive handcuffs cutting off my circulation. Officers seized my personal papers and effects without warrant.
APD continued this unconstitutional search after being repeatedly notified by me of my objection. Then after the second time that I raised the concern of my constitutional right of protection from search and seizure, four APD officers slammed me up against the car and place me in the back of the vehicle.
My bail hearing was conducted in the back of a police car inside of a garage with other vehicles running and it was over a hundred degrees and I was pouring sweat pleading for my life. Can one adequately provide for his defense while being forced to breathe carbon monoxide?
I was denied access to a lawyer by two Anchorage Police Department officers.
Next I was forced inside to take a medical examination against my will.
When I refused, they placed me in a 2'x2' cell with human feces, blood, spit, urine, pubic hair, and particles of food. Pandemic or otherwise, this was cruel and unusual punishment in deplorable conditions. Corrections Department officers denied me access to a phone call to contact my lawyer seven times.
My bail of $25 was paid at 9 p.m. that night and the Corrections Department still held me for an additional six and a half hours further bullying me and causing me harm due to the fact that I didn't want to take the medical test which violates the Nuremberg Code.
Now the Municipal Prosecutor is attempting to shred the First Amendment asking the Court to deny me access to public meetings indefinitely. Conspiracy Against Right and Interference with Constitutional Rights.
— Nial Sherwood Williams
Anchorage