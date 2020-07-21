Federal secret police on the streets of Portland, peaceful demonstrators getting shot, Moms getting tear gassed and a federal propaganda machine in full daylight lying and slandering to justify all this... ...and what do libertarians and conservatives see as the biggest threat from government overreach? Mask mandates.
Talk about a time that “Tries Men’s Souls”! We are having a true Thomas Paine moment and what are these “Patriots” whining about? Mask mandates.
Robert Service called for “Men to Match My Mountains” in one of his poems about the Last Frontier. And yet all I hear from Wasilla and Kenai and Eagle River is the bleating of trolls who match our hummocks. Mask mandates. Really?
— Elstun W Lauesen,
Anchorage