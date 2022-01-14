Dear Senator Murkowski,
The Alaska Coalition of BIPOC Educators (ACBE) is writing to you today, demanding that you support and vote for The Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. We would have kindly asked, but due to the urgency of the moment a demand is more appropriate.
As you know, over 400 laws in 49 states have been introduced or passed in order to suppress and subvert free and fair elections. Alaska is no different. Multiple bills have been introduced in the Alaska State Legislature this year to limit vote-by-mail, lower the number of polling places and ballot drop-boxes, and limit voter registration with “opt-in” when filing for your PFD instead of the “opt-out” version we have now.
Senator, you have a moral obligation and constitutional duty to pass The Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, even if it means voting for a filibuster carveout in order to get them through the Senate. It is not an understatement to say that nothing less than our American democracy is at stake in these votes.
Alaska Native voters were the key voting bloc in your election. If it weren’t for them, you would not be in the United States Senate today. Voting to pass these two bills will not only protect their access to the ballot, but that of all American citizens. It would secure your political interests as well as the interests of the American people. That’s a win-win scenario.
On November 3, 2021, you were the only Republican who voted for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. At the time you said, “Free and fair elections are a cornerstone of democracy and American identity”. Senator, you were right. Free and Fair elections are a cornerstone of democracy, and you must do your solemn and sworn duty to protect our elections and democracy itself, as it is under attack. We believe you will do the right thing, honor your oath to support and defend the Constitution, and vote these bills into law.
For democracy and our childrens' education,
Danyelle D. Kimp & Roz’lyn Wyche
Co-Founders, Alaska Coalition of BIPOC Educators