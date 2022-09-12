Purchase Access

If Doyon wants a new $50 million airport near Denali to create more business for Doyon’s Denali tourism business, by all means the corporation should build it.

But not a penny of state money or federal money should subsidize the venture, which would be a crippling long-term blow to the tourist economy of Fairbanks. Doyon proposes a new airport be built near Clear, about 45 minutes by bus from the entrance to Denali National Park,



