Fellow Alaskans: We have an important election day coming up in just a few weeks. You know, the one all your friends won’t stop arguing about on Facebook? First off, let me assure you I’m not here to tell you who to vote for—I’m quite certain most Alaskans made up their minds a long time ago. We are an extremely independent people, which is why 62 percent of us are registered to vote as Independents, as opposed to 13 percent Democrat and 24 percent Republican. We think for ourselves and do our best to elect leaders at the local and state level who will do the same.
So why does our state still have closed primaries?
That’s just one part of an important decision voters will make this November when they consider Ballot Measure 2, which offers three basic, commonsense election reforms, including ensuring state primaries are fair and open, giving every Alaska voter more choices in how they vote, and expanding transparency in campaign finances, eliminating the insidious influence of “dark money” flowing into our elections.
So, let's talk about the importance of open primaries, which Alaska had for decades before 2000, when a court decision in another state took them away from us.
When we voted in the Alaska primary back in April, I was forced to select a party’s ballot prior to voting. So were a lot of us. This type of primary is inherently flawed when you consider the makeup of our electorate. If nearly two-thirds of voters, those 62% I mentioned, are kept from participating, how can we know if our choices of candidates for the job are making it to the general election? Moving to an open primary where voters select their top four choices of either party would increase voter turnout and ensure a fair and open process where everyone can participate.
If there’s one thing we should all be able to agree on regardless of our personal politics, it’s that more people should vote—especially women. That is more apparent than ever following the 2016 presidential election, in which more than 211,000 registered Alaska voters did not show up to vote, including 97,000 women. Reforming our primary process would be a practical step towards improving turnout and giving every voter more choices in who we select as our leaders.
The measure would also implement what is known as ranked choice voting (RCV) in elections with three or more candidates. Switching to a ranked choice system would empower candidates from every background and eliminate the possibility of a winner who received less than 50 percent of the vote. Why should someone who cannot inspire a majority to support them be allowed to lead us?
Instead, RCV would provide opportunities beyond the establishment voices who are first past the finish line. Studies show that RCV increases the proportion of women and people of color holding elected office, and you better believe I brought receipts: a study from Represent Women showed that women hold an average of 49% of city council seats in cities with RCV, compared to 25% of other cities. A Fairvote study showed that people of color are 9% more likely to win in RCV elections.
On top of making elections open and fair and giving Alaska voters a bigger voice in deciding who leads us, Ballot Measure 2 seeks to even the playing field via full disclosure and transparency regarding where campaign money is coming from. The measure will eliminate the influence of “dark money” in our elections. Dark money refers to political spending by groups whose donors are obscured by third parties to hide their identities.
Shouldn’t voters be fully aware of just who is funding the political ads we see and hear heading into each election? Dark money has grown exponentially in the last decade, including millions in Alaska. Between 2014 and 2018, dark money spending grew from $3.9 to $14.1 million in Alaska alone. Let’s find out who is spending that kind of money to win Alaska elections.
Fair. Open. Transparent. Three changes to our elections that are necessary and good. Join me in supporting Ballot Measure 2 this November. Thank you.
Melanie Dowling is an Alaskan LGBTQ woman, business owner, and voter