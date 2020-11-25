Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officially denied the Pebble Limited Partnership’s (PLP) permit to build a massive open mine in the headwaters of Bristol Bay. The Army Corps analysis finds that the proposed Pebble Mine project “will result in significant degradation of the aquatic ecosystem” and furthermore that “the proposed project is contrary to public interest.”
Bristol Bay fishermen are relieved to know that PLP will not be allowed to move forward with its plans to build the Pebble Mine in the headwaters of the world’s most productive wild salmon habitat.
“This is a joyous and momentous day for Bristol Bay fishermen. So many people have dedicated so much of themselves to effectively participate in this process for the sake of our businesses, our families, the local residents, future generations, and most of all for the millions of salmon that call Bristol Bay home,” said Andy Wink, Executive Director of the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA).
BBRSDA Vice President Michael Jackson added, “Today marks the end of a long battle and the beginning of yet another. Make no mistake, the good guys won here and this is a time to celebrate and be thankful, yet we all know that tomorrow our work begins on another front and that we all must stay vigilant, stay informed, and support all efforts to bring permanent protections for the Bristol Bay Watershed.”
Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association is a trade group representing commercial Bristol Bay salmon fishermen. Bristol Bay is home to the world’s largest wild salmon fishery.