Earlier this month, Anchorage Economic Development Corp. shared our 2022 3-Year Outlook report, which forecasts what we expect for the next few years in our city’s economic landscape. Overall, we believe there is much to be optimistic about for the future of Anchorage, but we must be realistic about the types of investments and work that will be required to realize the brightest version of our future. That begins with a clear understanding of our current situation.

In 2022 we saw a 75% increase in new job postings during the first six months of the year compared to the average for the same period in the previous four years. In addition, Anchorage lost 15,000 working age adults between 2015 and 2021, and 34% of our 16- to 26-year-old population is leaving our state for the Lower 48. Our labor pool is shrinking while demand is growing. Naturally, population demographics and trends have a direct effect on the available labor force, but outmigration isn’t our only issue.



