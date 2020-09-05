Dear Governor Dunleavy,
We are writing to ask that you carefully consider Alaska's continued crisis with rape culture and
missing and murdered indigenous women and girls as you select your next appointee for our
state Attorney General. Former AG Clarkson's sexual harassment of a junior state employee
was abhorrent and his actions meet the standard of termination. Clarkson should not have been
allowed to resign. The undersigned organizations represent civil rights, consumer, poverty
alleviation, sex worker, sex trafficking victim, health care, Alaska Native, youth, and veteran
interests.
As you know, Alaska continues to hold the shameful title of "rape capital" of the United States,
with nearly four times1 the national average rate of sexual assault according to the most recent
Uniform Crime Report. Sexual violence is normalized, taught, and permitted by rape culture.
Rape culture has been evidenced, permitted, and propagated under Mr. Clarkson by cases like
that of Justin Schneider, who was given a plea deal of no jail time after being charged with four
felonies for kidnapping and strangling a woman. Or Winfred Hipp, who was charged with two
unclassified felonies for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor, but was offered a plea deal
for a Class C felony after alleging that his minor victim was a prostitute. These sorts of actions
by the Department of Law send a message to rapists that they can continue to prey on Alaskans
with little to no consequences.
Additionally under Mr. Clarkson, John Skidmore2 was promoted from director of the criminal
division to Deputy Attorney General after he fired former DA Florina Ashtiler3 for showing "bad
judgment" in expressing concerns about inappropriate texts from Trooper Peronto, who was
later charged with trying to sexually abuse a minor. Ms. Ashtiler's concerns about Trooper
Peronto proved true, but instead of being praised and promoted, she was fired, and the man
who fired her was promoted. Actions like these within the Department of Law send a message
to those tasked with public safety that it is dangerous to try to address rape culture within the
1https://www.alaskapublic.org/2019/11/12/alaskas-rate-of-sexual-assault-is-four-times-national-averageaccording-
to-latest-fbi-numbers/
3https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.ktva.com/story/38089964/former-prosecutor-says-she-triedto-
warn-state-about-trooper-now-facing-charges-for-sexual-abuse-of-aminor&
sa=D&ust=1598424906373000&usg=AFQjCNGiUPiGVuJJeveopi3Ey49K6dULAQ
law enforcement community and advantageous to cover it up. This is completely counter to
public safety.
Considering the sexual assault crisis and high numbers of missing and murdered Indigenous
women and girls in Alaska, it is critical that your next appointee for Attorney General be a
person with a strong record of work against sexual assault and no history of violent charges or
domestic violence restraining orders. Additionally, we recommend this position be a woman
and/or person of color. Recent events have highlighted more than ever the value of
representation and long standing calls for equity and justice.
Signed,
Alaska Poor People's Campaign
Alaska Public Interest Research Group
AlaskansTakeAStand
Bread Line, Inc.
Community United For Safety And Protection
Native Movement
The Alaska Center
Wellness Worthy