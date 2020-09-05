Dear Governor Dunleavy,

We are writing to ask that you carefully consider Alaska's continued crisis with rape culture and

missing and murdered indigenous women and girls as you select your next appointee for our

state Attorney General. Former AG Clarkson's sexual harassment of a junior state employee

was abhorrent and his actions meet the standard of termination. Clarkson should not have been

allowed to resign. The undersigned organizations represent civil rights, consumer, poverty

alleviation, sex worker, sex trafficking victim, health care, Alaska Native, youth, and veteran

interests.

As you know, Alaska continues to hold the shameful title of "rape capital" of the United States,

with nearly four times1 the national average rate of sexual assault according to the most recent

Uniform Crime Report. Sexual violence is normalized, taught, and permitted by rape culture.

Rape culture has been evidenced, permitted, and propagated under Mr. Clarkson by cases like

that of Justin Schneider, who was given a plea deal of no jail time after being charged with four

felonies for kidnapping and strangling a woman. Or Winfred Hipp, who was charged with two

unclassified felonies for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor, but was offered a plea deal

for a Class C felony after alleging that his minor victim was a prostitute. These sorts of actions

by the Department of Law send a message to rapists that they can continue to prey on Alaskans

with little to no consequences.

Additionally under Mr. Clarkson, John Skidmore2 was promoted from director of the criminal

division to Deputy Attorney General after he fired former DA Florina Ashtiler3 for showing "bad

judgment" in expressing concerns about inappropriate texts from Trooper Peronto, who was

later charged with trying to sexually abuse a minor. Ms. Ashtiler's concerns about Trooper

Peronto proved true, but instead of being praised and promoted, she was fired, and the man

who fired her was promoted. Actions like these within the Department of Law send a message

to those tasked with public safety that it is dangerous to try to address rape culture within the

1https://www.alaskapublic.org/2019/11/12/alaskas-rate-of-sexual-assault-is-four-times-national-averageaccording-

to-latest-fbi-numbers/

2 http://www.law.state.ak.us/press/releases/2019/040419-Henderson.html

3https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.ktva.com/story/38089964/former-prosecutor-says-she-triedto-

warn-state-about-trooper-now-facing-charges-for-sexual-abuse-of-aminor&

sa=D&ust=1598424906373000&usg=AFQjCNGiUPiGVuJJeveopi3Ey49K6dULAQ

law enforcement community and advantageous to cover it up. This is completely counter to

public safety.

Considering the sexual assault crisis and high numbers of missing and murdered Indigenous

women and girls in Alaska, it is critical that your next appointee for Attorney General be a

person with a strong record of work against sexual assault and no history of violent charges or

domestic violence restraining orders. Additionally, we recommend this position be a woman

and/or person of color. Recent events have highlighted more than ever the value of

representation and long standing calls for equity and justice.

Signed,

Alaska Poor People's Campaign

Alaska Public Interest Research Group

AlaskansTakeAStand

Bread Line, Inc.

Community United For Safety And Protection

Native Movement

The Alaska Center

Wellness Worthy

Tags

Load comments