March 31, 1931 – July 28, 2021
Virginia Mae Reuter, age 90, passed away in Eugene, Oregon. She was born to Louis and Leola Heath of Monroe, Michigan.
On October 27, 1951, she married Roy Reuter. They celebrated over 50 years together. Virginia was an avid cook and homemaker. She was an elementary school cook and later cooked for several restaurants in Wasilla, Alaska. Many will remember her for her specialty cakes that she baked and decorated.
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Shirley Frank (Andy) of Oregon and Nancy Hartgrove, of Anchorage, Alaska; grandson, Frank Frohlich (Laura); and great-granddaughters, Eloise and Claudette, of New Jersey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy. A funeral service was held on August 3rd in Eugene, Oregon at Mt. Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
Special music was played of some of her favorite songs including; You Light Up My Life by Debby Boone; Honey - Bobby Goldsboro; Snowbird - Anne Murray; Amazing Grace - Elvis Presley; Forever and Ever Amen - Randy Travis and Misty Blue by Dorothy Moore.