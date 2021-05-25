TEST: In Memory of Max

A great dog and a best friend. For Thirteen years, Max stole our hearts by bringing unconditional love and joy to our home.
Max was a one-of-a-kind puppy. He was a protector, playmate, friend, and loyal companion.
He was very smart and extremely affectionate. He had a special and unique personality that brought happiness to all our friends and family.
We have been so blessed to have shared his life with him. He will be truly missed but never forgotten. Our memories of him will last forever.
Until we meet again, Max; WE LOVE YOU!