Daniel Eric Wuestenberg, 40, went home to be with God on March 17th, 2022. Larger than life, magnanimous, eccentric, hilarious, dapper, madly intelligent, wildly fun and loving. Those words fail to capture what Daniel meant to his family, his best friend, loving partner, and wife Tarrah, and his four children he adored more than anything in the world, Kennedy, Hallie, Jericho and Israel.
Daniel was born on March 7th, 1982 in Frankfurt, Germany to Michael and Colleen Wuestenberg. Daniel graduated in 2000 from Wasilla High School. Daniel married the love of his life Tarrah (Naczi) Wuestenberg in 2009. He often spoke of the great joy she and children brought him every day. Daniel is adored and will be so very missed by his parents, Colleen and Joe Huston, his sister Rachel Wuestenberg, and his brother Bryan West, whom he was very close with.
One of Daniel’s great passions was playing rugby. He truly enjoyed traveling and making new friendships. He was a rugby forward, playing pitches across Europe and the United States from 2003-2008.
Daniel was a proud journeyman lineman with the IBEW and thrived working in austere conditions for the benefit and in the service of others. Daniel’s presence was giant and filled rooms when he entered them and hearts when he spoke to them. He often encouraged the timid and defended those who couldn’t defend themselves. His laughter was loud, his actions were bold. Daniel’s knowledge and wisdom went beyond his years and was surpassed only by his tremendous compassion for others.