The first results are out in the Zaletel recall and it’s not looking good for the vocal minority who have sought to unseat the Midtown Assembly Member.
Tonight’s first batch of election results show the Recall Zaletel effort behind by over 22 percentage points — 38.82% to 61.18% — a difference of 2,084 votes. The Anchorage Municipal Clerk will release another batch of numbers tomorrow.
In a statement provided to The Blue Alaskan after tonight’s results were announced, Zaletel said:
“It appears that we’ve beaten this unwarranted recall attempt with the help of countless volunteers and supporters. We’ll of course await all of the results, but I hope this puts the distraction behind us and I can continue to do the important work of representing Midtown.”
The effort to recall former Chair of the Anchorage Assembly Felix Rivera failed 56.5% – 43.5% in April. It appears that the Zaletel recall may be destined to suffer a similar fate.
Earlier this afternoon, the “Stop the Steal” RV, which was seen outside the Anchorage Election Center during the Anchorage Mayoral Runoff election, was reportedly back on site looking to stop the theft of votes in today’s special election, according to a post made to the Save Anchorage group.
It’s not clear what on earth the Save Anchorage member was talking about.