In 1925, when the Louisville Courier-Journal asked other national newspapers to join them in hosting a national spelling bee. More than two million participants competed at the local level, with nine finalists earning a trip to the finals in Washington D.C. When Louisville resident and future patent attorney Frank Neuhauser spelled "gladiolus," he won the equivalent of $500 in gold, a bicycle, and met President Coolidge at the White House.
Not all spelling competitions involve millions of participants, but each bee offers students opportunities to increase their language proficiency. The tenth annual Yup'ik and second annual Iñupiaq spelling bees, for 3rd through 8th graders, were contested on the Alaska Pacific University campus at the Earl R. Brown Auditorium on April 16th.
The Yupik division included thirteen participants from Anchorage, Akiak, Akiachak, Dillingham, Nunam Iqua, and Stebbins. In addition, students from Brevig Mission and Golovin participated in the Iñupiaq division.
Seventh-grader Pasrataar Alayna Canoe, a student at Nunam Iqua School in the Lower Yukon School District, was victorious in the Yup'ik division. Fifth-grader Kopeck Kaitlyn Alston, a student of the Brevig Mission School in the Bering Straits School District, won the Iñupiaq division.
When asked about her favorite word, Alston responded, "aullaġniaqtuŋa. It's my favorite because I think it's easy to spell." The English translation is "I am going to leave." "It's a whole sentence in one word," she added.
"It's really important to me that my children are connected to their Indigenous heritage. Language can be a really important part of culture and identity," shared her mother, Angie Alston. "We also let her know that we were proud of her for how many words she's been learning and spelling, no matter what the competition results."
Unlike traditional spelling bees, spellers are not eliminated when a word is misspelled. Instead, each participant earns a point for every word spelled correctly, and the individual with the most points wins. To be eligible to participate in the statewide event, a school must compete in a local and district competition to ensure this student is a proficient speller in Yup'ik or Iñupiaq.
"There are many goals for holding this bee," stated Freda Dan, organizer and founder. "It gives Yup'ik speakers an avenue for learning and communicating in the language, to give 3rd - 8th grade spellers a chance to learn definitions for words, a safe place to practice pronunciation, and to learn to spell, among other things."
According to the Alaska Native Language Center, at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, of an estimated population of 21,000, there are approximately 10,000 speakers of Yup'ik. Of the estimated 13,500 Iñupiaq in Alaska, 3000 are speakers of the language.
"My daughter's grandfather Fred Olanna had agreed to help me teach an Inupiaq language class to high school students at Brevig Mission School. He passed away unexpectedly in January 2018," added Angie Alston. "After his death I was overcome with a sense of urgency around language and what I could do to help my children and my students have experiences speaking Inupiaq."
In the 2018-19 school year, Brevig Mission offered Iñupiaq as an elective for the first time with the help of an Elder, Helena Olanna.
"When our school was given the opportunity to participate in the Inupiaq Spelling Bee, it felt like a natural extension of honoring Fred's legacy and our work with Helen. I was especially excited that Kaitlyn, who immediately wanted to participate."
Neuhauser, the first-ever National Spelling Bee champion, wrote-out dictionary words and asked his father to test him frequently to prepare. Kaitlyn Alston also had family support in her practice and spelling bee preparations that aided in her becoming a spelling bee champion.
"I practiced flashcards with her, and then I would quiz her on words, and she would write them on a giant whiteboard," Alston said. "Kunaq Tahbone of Nome and Suzzuk Huntington from the Bering Strait School District provided sound recordings of the words. We played those recordings for Kaitlyn so that she could hear pronunciations by speakers with a higher degree of Inupiaq proficiency."
The Yup'ik and Iñupiaq spelling bees offer Alaska Native youth access to their language and identity. Why did you participate? "Because I want to learn my language," said the Iñupiaq spelling champion, who is already looking to defend her title next year.