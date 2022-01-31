The Anchorage Youth Advisory Commission (YAC) has worked over the years to promote the voices of youth in municipal government through collaboration, camaraderie, and candor — but according to one now former member of YAC — the commission, now under the oppressive far-right hand of the Bronson Administration, is conducting a behind the scenes crusade in a bid to censor LGBT authors from the Anchorage Public Library.
Anchorage resident Lily Spiroski served as the first Youth Representative for the Anchorage Assembly after being appointed to the position in 2018. After serving out their term, they then chose to join the YAC.
Over the years, Spiroski was able to secure funding for a youth art initiative that was supported by the YAC, helped to gather data from Anchorage’s youth in support of the plastic bag ban passed in 2018, and introduced and passed Anchorage’s first Teen Dating Violence Awareness month.
But Spiroski’s time on the commission has come to an end, writing in a resignation letter today to the Anchorage Assembly and YAC supervisor Brice Wilbanks that the current state of YAC provided too much of a “hostile and unwelcoming environment” for them to participate any further.
Spiroski’s resignation from the Youth Commission came a day after The Blue Alaskan documented Anchorage Public Library Deputy Director of Library Services Judy Eledge’s apparent attempt to purge LGBT material from the library or, at the very minimum, to hide the material in different parts of the library.
Unknown to the wider public at the time was that YAC itself was also quietly hatching a plan to censor LGBT authors from library shelves.
“The recent project from the YAC to limit what books youth are allowed to access is damaging. By starting a project to censor LGBTQIA+ authors in the library, they have made it an unsafe environment for Anchorage’s LGBTQIA+ youth,” Spiroski wrote in their resignation letter.
According to Spiroski, the YAC-backed LGBT censoring project was brought forward by a member of the commission who called out “inappropriate” literature in the Anchorage Public Library’s young adult and children sections. Spironski tells me that books like Jack (Not Jackie) were listed as inappropriate because sexuality is not for children.
“From this initial presentation,” Spiroski says, “a smaller work group formed to present something to the library.”
A screenshot Spiroski says is taken from YAC’s censoring project was provided to The Blue Alaskan, and incredibly compares sexy and steamy adult romance novels to LGBT books that address issues of gender identity and gender expression.
At the bottom of the screenshot, the project’s creator(s) suggested that as a solution to the LGBT books found at the library, parents and older teens could help the library “discern additions to provide community insight beforebooks are shelved.”
According to Spiroski, and which appears to be backed up by YAC’s meeting minutes, the youth commission has also taken it upon themselves not to open the Youth Representative position to all Anchorage youth, instead opting to nominate solely from within.
In response to YAC’s unexplained and strange move, Spiroski told the Anchorage Assembly in their resignation letter that they were strongly suggesting that until Youth Representative applications were once again open to all Anchorage youth, that they not approve any youth or alternative representatives from YAC.
It’s worth noting, I think, that as Judy Eledge was said to be removing LGBT books from the shelves of the Anchorage Public Library for what is said to have been for her “personal review,” that the Youth Advisory Commission was crafting a project with the intended goal of censoring LGBT authors from the library.
Aren’t libraries supposed to be safe spaces where parents and individuals can choose what reading material is best for their families and themselves? Not to these people apparently! While we’re at it, let’s go ahead and ban the bible too — after all there’s some pretty disturbing stuff in there that’s likely unsuitable for anyone.
I’m sure all of this hubbub over LGBT books and the library is nothing to worry about. Purely coincidental. It’s not like we could have seen this coming or anything. If only we had Eledge’s opinion about transgender people on videoor a well documented list of her disturbing social media posts!