New Year's fireworks, as seen from Downtown Square in Anchorage




2020 has been an unprecedented year, and of unprecedented headlines. Anchorage was thrust into the national spotlight in October as allegations led to a mayor's resignation.

But other stories that matter to were told here, in our city and on our streets, every single week. As staff looked back on an End of Year Round-up, we wanted to lay out the top stories in a way that allowed for local interests to shine through.

To that end, Anchorage Press has decided to revisit the most-read story from each month in the year 2020. 

January:       Anchorage Folk Festival Raises The Bar Once Again

February:     Alaska Marine Highway System’s demise the fault of years of mismanagement, not Governor Dunleavy

March:         Hunker Down order goes into effect at 10 p.m. tonight

April:           Dunleavy to announce plans to re-open the state sometime next week

May:            Alaska State Fair to host drive-in movies on the fairgrounds

June:           The Death of an Antichrist: Donald John Trump and Antiochus IV Epiphanes

July:            Melt: Grilled Cheese Food Truck soft opens this week

August:        A sad goodbye to Kriner's Diner

September:  Anchorage woman violently, randomly attacked. Why was her attacker free to begin with?

October:      Hostile and Unwell: Maria Athens' Anti-Semitic Death Threat to Ethan Berkowitz

November:   Providence requests at least one mobile morgue

December:   Kriner's bucks health mandates but cashes in on relief

We wish our readers a safe and happy New Year and a safer, healthier, happier 2021 for all.

