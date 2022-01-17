Recently, I started conceptualizing my bills relative to my net income in terms of what I earn hourly. By thinking in this manner, I started to evaluate my purchases in terms of my hourly work value. Frankly, this changed my perception of the value of a pizza or a movie ticket. I now think more deeply about the frequent purchases I make to determine if I really want to buy something.
Try it for yourself. Calculate your hourly net value by dividing your take-home pay by the number of hours worked. Then, when you purchase a product or service, calculate this item in terms of hours.
Historically, several United States cities have introduced local currencies. These local currencies encourage residents to buy locally and this keeps currency and capital in the local area.
BerkShares, accepted in Western Massachusetts, in the Berkshire area, celebrated fifteen years in November 2021. Currency can be exchanged at 95 cents to the dollar at nine branches of three local banks (Lee Bank, Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, and Salisbury Bank and Trust Company). Four hundred locally owned businesses take the local currency. It is estimated that $125,000 worth of bills are currently in circulation but more than $6 million has been exchanged out from local banks. In 2022, the system is going digital to allow app-based phone purchases like PayPal’s popular Venmo.
“Our Currency for the Berkshire Region, BerkShares are a local currency that can be used at participating businesses in the region to keep money in local circulation. BerkShares are fully backed by US Dollars held at our community banks.”
In addition to supporting the local economy, the bill notes can represent local heroes and support the local art community. Local artists created the currency notes which include The Stockbridge Mohican (1), W.E.B. Dubois (5), Robyn Van En (10), Herman Melville (20), and Normal Rockwell (50). The 1 Berkshire honors Algonquian tribe of the Mohican Nation. Four hundred local businesses take Berkshares.
In Arkansas, Local Trade Partners is a network of local businesses in eleven communities that facilitates trading goods and services to reduce costs and increase profits. Eight hundred members, including 110 restaurants, take Local Trade Partner Dollars (LTP$). Other members include dentists, orthodontists, periodontists, dry cleaners, veterinarians, radio stations, pharmacies, optometrists, collision centers, electricians, florists, pest control, salons, landscaping, attorneys, CPA's, fitness centers, pizzerias, newspapers, janitorial, spas, and chiropractors. Since 2009, the Local Trade Partner program has aided members in increasing sales by $40 million.
A local currency system, Anchorage Buy Local Exchange (ABLE), could aid locally owned Anchorage-based businesses. Anchorage Currency Exchange (ACE) units would keep revenue circulating between partner companies and community members would be more likely to support local businesses.
Nonprofits could partner with area businesses to provide volunteers with ACEs for their voluntary hours worked. The ACEs would then be spent on goods and services within the network.
In a globalized world, local currency initiatives are grass-roots efforts to help keep more local currency in the community. This serves to support local businesses, community organizations, and community members.