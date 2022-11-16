BeFunky-collage-1024x521.jpg

East Anchorage House candidates Democrat Donna Mears, left, and Republican Forrest Wolfe, right, appear in a photo composite. Mears took the lead over Wolfe in an updated vote count on Tuesday, Nov. 15. (Mears photo by Andrew Kitchenman/Alaska Beacon; Wolfe campaign photo provided by Wolfe)




By James Brooks Alaska Beacon

Democratic candidate Donna Mears overtook Republican candidate Forrest Wolfe in a closely watched Alaska House race as the Alaska Division of Elections counted 27,178 early, absentee, and questioned ballots, about three-fifths of the number outstanding from the November 8 general election.



