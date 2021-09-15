The decennial U.S. census results have arrived, and Alaska is headed toward the latest round of redistricting – which, basically, means litigation preseason. Over the first twenty years of the 21st century, a combined total of five of them have been spent adjudicating the lines as redrawn by the Alaska Redistricting Board, the constitutionally-anointed, five-member panel tasked with turning census data into socioeconomically comparable, geographically compact and contiguous House districts.
The Board was enacted by voters in 1998, as an anti-corruption measure, to “provide some distance from elected officials who may be directly impacted by revised district boundaries” by prohibiting officeholders from serving on it, and requiring that board appointees be selected “without regard to political affiliation.” The road to reapportionment was paved with good intentions.
The sitting governor picks two board members, the senate president picks one, the presiding officer in the state house picks another, and the final is selected by the chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court. In a logical world, this wouldn’t directly result in partisan redistricting. But, we live here. Meanwhile, innocuous sounding groups lobbying for particular maps paint a truer picture: “Alaskans for Fair and Equitable Redistricting” is headed by longtime GOP boss Randy Ruedrich and “Alaskans for Fair Redistricting” is helmed by Alaska AFL-CIO president Joelle Hall.
Last week, the Redistricting Board released two proposed maps. And, while there is plenty debate to be had about how little they make sense, a certain theme stands out: Combining Democratic incumbents into single districts.
This “incumbent-stacking” was not lost on Robert Hockema, an Anchorage-based politico and self-described “data nerd.” Since the release of the two revised House district maps, he’s been pouring through the data and sharing on the results on his twitter feed, @alaskanrobby.
“The redistricting is huge. It’s really important. It will define the legislative cycle for the next ten years,” Hockema said, via phone, Monday evening. “Anchorage’s districts become far less competitive under both plans, and incumbents – specifically, House minority incumbents – are disproportionately protected by the maps.”
Hockema noted that in both draft proposals, three Democratic House members are merged into one district, spanning parts of West Anchorage, Downtown, and Spenard. That would lump representatives Zack Fields (co-chair of House Labor and Commerce), Harriet Drummond (co-chair of House Education), and Matt Claman (chair of Judiciary and House Majority Whip) into one single district, forcing them to, inevitably, sacrifice some crucial musical committee chairs.
“It’s pretty clear the proposed maps are a transparent gerrymander intended to reshape the balance of the legislature,” Rep. Fields (D-Anchorage) told The Press. “As far as I can tell, the Governor is hoping to get this board to adopt a map – even if it’s transparently illegal – for two years, so he can raid the Permanent Fund and ram through extreme legislation that would never pass under a legislature populated with members elected from legal districts.”
Fields said that he found the proposals ironic. “I wasn’t planning on running again anyway, so it is amusing that he went to such lengths to fragment my district. Having been targeted this way, I think I’ll have to reconsider my decision to pass the baton.”
“So far I’m unimpressed with the way the redistricting board has divided neighborhoods along arbitrary lines,” Rep. Drummond (D-Anchorage) agreed. “My current district has several very clearly demarcated neighborhoods. The proposed new lines don’t make a lot of sense to me yet.”
In one of the proposals, two additional tenured Democrats would have to square off in a post-merger, forced runoff. Rep. Andy Josephson (D-Anchoreage) would be neatly removed from the bulk of the U-Med district he has served since first being elected in 2012 and deposited into the existing district of House Majority Leader Chris Tuck (D-Anchorage), who has represented the Republican-leaning Taku/Campbell area since 2008.
In the other proposed map, arguably the Democratic Party’s two fastest rising stars – representatives Ivy Spohnholz and Liz Snyder – would see the boundaries of Muldoon contort to enjoin them in a single district.
“This, I think, has a bit of a double feature to it,” Hockema observed, noting that Snyder’s ultra-slim, 13-vote victory over longtime incumbent Lance Pruitt last year all but guaranteed a rematch in 2022. “And it’s a lot easier to do that if you place two incumbents into the same district, knowing that it might swing back Republican. So, essentially, you kill off a really powerful incumbent. And if either of them go, it’s a big deal.... If either of them go, it benefits the minority caucus.”
“The board’s redistricting draft plans appear to be an effort to decimate the nonpartisan House Majority by making every effort to pit incumbents who are Democrats or nonpartisans against one another with almost no similar situations for Republicans,” Spohnholz echoed. “Redistricting should be truly nonpartisan and focused on ensuring that Alaskans have adequate representation. It’s my hope that after the public process, the board will redraw its maps with these principals in mind.”
Hockema looked at how the proposals would impact a gubernatorial race by looking at the last contest, between now-Governor Mike Dunleavy and Mark Begich. The district lines, as they are currently drawn, translated to a 20-20 district split between both candidates. Under the Redistricting Board’s first proposed map, he said, Begich would have only won 16. And there would be a decrease of political competition, with a net result of nine safe districts for Democrats, 16 for Republicans, and only 15 up for grabs. “District by district.” he concluded, “they’re targeting it in such a way that it affects our state politics much more than it affects our presidential and national politics.”
The Board is currently seeking public comment (at akredistricting-dot-org) before a final plan is submitted in November. Hockema hopes people weigh in before the litigation takes over and any gerrymandering is etched in stone for the next decade-plus.
“This is supposed to be an independent commission. So, if this commission ignores public testimony, it looks a lot worse than legislators finding partisan reasons to make whatever decisions they’re going to make anyways,” he said. “No one knows what the hell is really going on with this. It’s like voting in a low-turnout election.”