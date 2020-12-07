A recent 50-state report issued by the White House Coronavirus task force paints a grim picture of America’s immediate future and recommends increased public health measures for the state of Alaska.
"The COVID risk to all Americans is at a historic high," says the November 29 report, pointing to early summer numbers to illustrate the unprecedented increase. "The national daily COVID incidence after Memorial Day, but before the summer surge, was fewer than 25,000 new cases/day and is now more than 180,000 new cases/day; COVID inpatients then were fewer than 30,000 but are now more than 90,000; fatalities have more than doubled," the report says, warning of an increased strain on healthcare infrastructure. "We are in a very dangerous place due to the current, extremely high COVID baseline and limited hospital capacity; a further post-Thanksgiving surge will compromise COVID patient care, as well as medical care overall."
In its state-by-state breakdown, the message is no less dire for Alaska, reporting a 13th highest case rate in the nation and 34th for testing. “Alaska had 583 new cases per 100,000 population, compared to the national average of 349 cases per 100,000,” the report says, pointing to an 11% increase in hospital admissions for the week of November 21-27. “In Anchorage Hospital Service Areas, the inpatient bed utilization was 85% and ICU bed utilization was 72%. Critical staffing shortages are being reported in almost 10% of facilities and expected to increase.”
The report encourages direct action from public health officials if administrative policies do not increase to match the severity of the moment. “If state and local policies do not reflect the seriousness of the current situation, all public health officials must alert the state population directly,” the report says, telling anyone under 40 who gathered beyond their immediate household over Thanksgiving to assume that they’re infected, even if they don’t show symptoms.
The report points to persistently elevated case rates- at the time of the report, just under 600 per 100,000 population per week- to recommend further restrictions in Anchorage to reduce hospitalizations and death.
Those recommendations include: increasing emphasis and compliance with mask mandates, expanding weekly testing- including regular proactive weekly testing of all who interact with the public for work- and increased messaging from local public healthcare workers to advocate for the adherence to mitigation policies and efforts.
In Anchorage, Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson in November announced Emergency Order 16, a modified hunker down, effective December 1st to 31st, which was met with resistance from local hospitality and entertainment industries. Quinn-Davidson tested positive for COVID on December 6th.
Governor Mike Dunleavy has refused to implement a statewide mask mandate, but on November 12th issued a statement asking the public to increase their efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. “If we cannot reduce the spread of this virus, we reduce our future options for how to proceed,” Dunleavy said.
On November 29th, Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink tweeted a long public message detailing her experience working with COVID patients in the ER, of health resources nearing capacity, and pleading for Alaskans to make efforts against the spread of COVID. “By keeping your distance, wearing a mask, washing your hands, increasing indoor ventilation and keeping your social circles small, you are helping decide how these stories will unfold,” Zink said. “You are choosing to not let this virus determine our collective fate. We want to there for you and yours when need us, but it is getting hard and we need your help.”