There has rarely been so much controversy over voting as we are currently experiencing at the state and federal levels. The latest example of this is Alaska's most recent election. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, recently beat Sarah Palin, a Republican, in a special election to fill the late congressman Don Young's seat in the House of Representatives 51.5% to 48.5% under the state's new ranked-choice voting system, which was approved by Alaskan voters. While Peltola will have to campaign for the same seat again in November, her win over Palin was still a shock. In the 2020 presidential election, Trump, a Republican, won Alaska by 10%.
Palin's loss in what once appeared to be a reliably red state has caused concern among the Republican party. After the election, Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) tweeted that the ranked-choice voting system is "a scam to rig elections." Palin did not take it very well either, saying, "The people of Alaska do not want the destructive democrat agenda to rule our land and our lives, but that's what resulted from someone's experiment with this new, crazy, convoluted, confusing ranked-choice voting system."
Despite the ongoing fireworks on the state level, the elephant in the room is the 2024 presidential election. In the 2020 election, challenging the legitimacy of our election systems was not yet a precedent; however, challenging the outcomes of legitimate elections has now become commonplace. But how will that play out in 2024?
With our voting system under increasing strain, it's time to turn to the next generation of voters - 30 and under - for answers as to what the future of democracy looks like in the US.
According to an August 23 article by the PEW Institute: "Younger voters also tend to favor Democratic candidates for the House over Republican candidates. Roughly half of voters ages 18 to 29 (54%) would support a Democratic candidate if the election were held today, while 22% would support a Republican. Nearly a quarter of voters under age 30 (24%) say they would vote for a candidate from another party or are not sure of their voting preference."
As Democratic platforms seek to promote social programs, labor unions, equal opportunity, equality, regulations against environmental pollution, and justice reform, Alaska's young voters have an important role in the upcoming elections.
Locally, I spoke with 15 high school students and six young voters in their 20s to get a pulse on how Anchorage's new voters feel about the upcoming election season.
About 91% of people surveyed indicated that they believed that voting was important, using words like "necessary" and "crucial." Some also expressed frustration that more people weren't voting at the state level.
"National elections get the most coverage in news media, but local elections are just as if not more important to the residents of any particular state," said one student.
Among those polled, most were excited by Alaska's new ranked-choice voting system.
"The introduction of the RCV in Alaska makes the voting process more free and fair and furthers the disassembly of the two-party system to allow a wider spectrum of political ideologies to be represented," explained another student.
In addition, about 78% said that they planned on voting. For reference, the national voter turnout rate in the 2020 presidential election was about 67%, which was higher than average. Many seem aware that voting (or the choice not to) has consequences. One said, "I always vote, as it is my constitutional duty. Voting is the constitutional bedrock of our democracy."
If young people are so motivated to vote, what do they care about so much?
Among left-leaning responders, the most frequent topic was climate change's impact, particularly in Alaska, where the effects of climate change are economically impacting the state. If current trends continue, by 2047, Alaska will see temperatures similar to Florida's, which will likely wipe out the fishing industry.
Other commonly recurring concerns involved the state's homelessness problem, treatment of immigrants, making guns harder to buy, and ensuring that women have access to contraception.
Many right-leaning responders also expressed a desire to move the state away from oil and to develop our hunting, fishing, and tourism industries. Outside of oil, however, the topics they cared about tended to be different or directly opposed to what the left believed. Many believed that ensuring that the state paid out the full PFD, lax gun control, and religious liberty were among the most important issues.
What influenced their feelings about the most important issues facing Alaskans varied greatly. Many liberals believed that conservative policies were a threat to the nation, while right-leaning responders felt the same way about liberals.
"The Republican Party's embrace of Donald Trump's lie about the 2020 presidential election being stolen is concerning. To baselessly reject the results of a democratic election is Fascistic and un-American. Any candidate who supports these claims doesn't deserve a position in government," remarked one respondent.
Another said, "Post-Dobbs? Pretty much whether they have a D next to their name. Also, hardcore religious candidates give ick." You might recall that Dobbs v. Jackson was the recent Supreme Court decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion.
The majority of conservatives felt the same way about liberal policies. Many called Biden a "radical leftist." Despite their obvious aversion to Biden, about a third of conservatives surveyed were unsure whether they supported Trump or other election-denying candidates.
One respondent said, "I liked a lot of President Trump's policies, especially the 2017 tax cuts, but I don't understand why he still won't concede the 2020 election. I would like to vote Republican, but I can't in good conscience support candidates who maintain that the 2020 election was stolen."
If the results of this survey reflect the views of most voters, then both parties appear to be committed to turning out and voting in the upcoming elections. Both parties also see each other's politics as incompatible with democracy. However, both young voters on both sides can agree that there is special importance for casting their vote in the next two years.
Zev Katz is a senior at Dimond High School. He has contributed stories to the Press for the last year.