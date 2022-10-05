Untitled design - 1




There has rarely been so much controversy over voting as we are currently experiencing at the state and federal levels. The latest example of this is Alaska's most recent election. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, recently beat Sarah Palin, a Republican, in a special election to fill the late congressman Don Young's seat in the House of Representatives 51.5% to 48.5% under the state's new ranked-choice voting system, which was approved by Alaskan voters. While Peltola will have to campaign for the same seat again in November, her win over Palin was still a shock. In the 2020 presidential election, Trump, a Republican, won Alaska by 10%.

Palin's loss in what once appeared to be a reliably red state has caused concern among the Republican party. After the election, Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) tweeted that the ranked-choice voting system is "a scam to rig elections." Palin did not take it very well either, saying, "The people of Alaska do not want the destructive democrat agenda to rule our land and our lives, but that's what resulted from someone's experiment with this new, crazy, convoluted, confusing ranked-choice voting system."



