According to the talking heads, the United States Postal Service is either under deliberate attack by a taxpayer-funded Trump sycophant, or it’s simply a money-losing enterprise being forced to cut costs, with mail delays an unintended consequence. Mail carriers in cities across the U.S. report new measures handed down by Trump-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, forcing them to leave “buckets of mail sitting.”
President Trump hasn’t done much to reject the criticism that the mail system is being disrupted for political purposes — namely to prevent mail-in ballots from being counted. Explaining his opposition to the USPS stimulus aid being negotiated in Congress, he told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, “They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots.”
Both Alaska Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have co-sponsored the bipartisan Postal Service Emergency Assistance Act, which would provide the Service with “up to $25 billion to cover revenue losses due to COVID-2019”.
Despite the fact that Congress’ ability to provide a national postal service is guaranteed in Article I of the Constitution — before freedom of speech, the right to bear arms, or any of the other 27 amendments — a faction of Alaskans, as well as their Lower 48 counterparts, appear to have no problem with either the hypothetical dissolution or privatization of a crucial, constitutionally-guaranteed service.
Here are five quick, easy, indisputable facts you should know about the current USPS situation:
1. The Postal Service’s financial woes were largely due to an act of Congress.
Much of the USPS’s current situation is a consequence of the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act. The law mandated the USPS to prepay health care benefits for retirees on a 50-year schedule, first with an “aggressive obligation” of $5 billion a year for the first 10 years- a burden applied to no other federal agency or private corporation. The Act also put price caps on first-class mail, hampering the agency’s ability to profit. The impact to the postal service’s bottom line has been dramatic. In just one year, the USPS went from turning a $900 million surplus in 2006 to a $5.1 billion loss in 2007.
2. Private companies do not possess the infrastructure to privatize the Postal Service.
According to their respective press rooms, FedEx handles an average 3.4 million domestic packages and letters per day; UPS handles an average 3.5 million. The Postal Service? 181.9 million, every single day. Furthermore, FedEx and UPS have both warned that they cannot legally carry voter ballots. “State ballots must be postmarked to be considered valid and only the USPS has lawful postmarking status,” UPS told Reuters in a statement. “Therefore UPS, FedEx and other private parties cannot technically be involved in shipping ballots.”
3. The current Postmaster General has a deep financial stake both in USPS competitors and in the Trump campaign.
In May 2020, Louis DeJoy was appointed by the six-member (4-Republican 2-Democrat) USPS Board of Governors, two of whom were appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate in 2017. Louis Dejoy is a longtime Trump fundraiser and ally, and had been a potential pick to become the Republican National Committee finance chairman. Shortly after the president made his remarks opposing mail-in ballots, the USPS warned letter carriers in 46 states that the Service could not guarantee that ballots would be delivered in time to be counted. While DeJoy divested himself of stakes in UPS and Amazon-which he converted into stock options- before joining the USPS, he retained financial interest in at least a $30 million equity stake in his former company, USPS contractor XPO. The inspector general has announced a review, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called the Congressional body back from recess to vote on a bill to protect the service. Additionally, two Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have asked the FBI for a criminal investigation into DeJoy’s actions.
4. Were the USPS to go bankrupt, Alaska has the most to lose.
“We all know that private corporations have no interest in taking on money-losing deliveries to far-flung tribal communities and mountain villages,” Alaska Postal Workers Union president James M. Patarini wrote in a July 21 op-ed to Anchorage Daily News. “The public Postal Service, on the other hand, has a mandate to provide universal service, delivering mail and packages at reasonable, uniform rates to all American addresses, no matter how remote.” Senator Lisa Murkowski similarly pointed to life-saving prescription medication delivery, saying “Our Postal Service is imperative.”
According to Patarini, 22% of all Alaska voting in 2016 was done by mail.
If you don't vote or receive meds through the mail, just think about those Congressional price caps the next time you compare shipping rates on anything to Alaska. Then ask yourself how long Amazon Prime would offer free shipping to Alaska when it has to pay private carrier rates to complete a shipment's last leg from Ted Stevens International Airport to its final destination.
5. Actual instances of voter fraud are incredibly rare.
One major criticism of mail-in voting made mostly by conservative pundits is the risk of nationwide voter fraud. Conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation has studied the issue for years, and makes an exercise in hyperbole for every confirmed case. In May, their headline was “Database Swells to 1,285 Proven Cases of Voter Fraud in America,” and that’s the total since 2016.
The Electronic Registration Information Center found that officials had identified 372 possible cases of double voting or voting on behalf of deceased people, but even if The Heritage Foundation’s higher total were factored into the 14.6 million votes cast by mail in 2016 and 2018, that’s still only 0.008%.
For reference, the “Open Alaska / Save Anchorage” crowd is demanding we return to life as usual over a local COVID mortality percentage 80 times greater than this, at 0.65% .