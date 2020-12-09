Is this Donald Trump’s way of giving a finger to President-elect Joe Biden a few days before he takes office?
Biden and his supporters oppose drilling in the Arctic, but the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has now set Jan. 6 for an oil and gas lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, or ANWR. This is two weeks before Biden is to be sworn in.
BLM is asking for nominations by Dec. 17 from industry for tracts of interest in the 1.6-million-acre coastal plain portion of the refuge, which is believed to have potential for discoveries. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manages wildlife refuges but for ANWR the BLM was given authority on leasing.
ANWR exploration is a hot-button environmental and political issue and it’s unclear just what industry’s appetite will be for being dragged into this tar pit given toxic politics, potential litigation costs and delay, and the opposition to ANWR leasing of the incoming Biden administration.
Lawsuits to stop the sale can be expected.
ANWR covers 19 million acres in total, a vast section of far northeast Alaska where the refuge meets the Canada border. The area is the size of some states and much of it has a formal wilderness designation, which is the highest form of protection possible under U.S. law (only Congress can change a wilderness designation).
However, the coastal plain in the northernmost section of ANWR has not been given wilderness protection. Also, the 1980 Alaska National Interest Conservation Act, or ANILCA, which created the Arctic refuge, designated the coastal plain for further study of its oil and gas potential. ANILCA also reserved to Congress the decision on whether to allow leasing and exploration.
Debate in Congress over whether to lease the coastal plain has raged for years. Opening the coastal plain to exploration has long been a priority for the state of Alaska and for the state’s congressional delegation but it has also been strongly opposed by conservation groups.
The Alaska delegation came close to opening the refuge several times, at one point failing in a Republican-led U.S. Senate by one vote and at another time a bill passing both the U.S. House and Senate but being vetoed by President Bill Clinton.
In 2017 the Alaska delegation finally succeeded, with Sen. Lisa Murkowski using her stroke as chair of the Senate energy committee to get ANWR leasing included in 2017 tax legislation, which President Trump then signed.
Through much of this, however, industry’s voice seemed strangely muted. In the early and mid-1980s BP and Chevron were interested in ANWR and forged a deal with Arctic Slope Regional Corp. to drill one exploration well on a 91,000-acre inholding in the coastal plain. This is where ASRC owns mineral rights and Kaktovik Inupiat Corp. the Native village corporation for Kaktovik village, owns the surface. Kaktovik is on Barter Island, offshore the northern coast of ANWR.
The well was drilled but the drilling information was held confidential. Interest from BP and Chevron seemed to cool over the years, however, with the companies perhaps influenced by the politics of ANWR. Meanwhile, ASRC, Kaktovik and the state of Alaska continued as the principal champions, all three interested in the potential oil revenues.
It’s unclear just how much appetite industry has for the Arctic refuge these days. Larger companies with experience in Arctic regions and familiarity with northern Alaska basically have their hands full elsewhere.
Chevron Corp. and BP drilled the one lone exploration well, the KIC No. 1, but did not drill a second well. BP has meanwhile left Alaska. Hilcorp Energy, which bought BP’s Alaska assets including BP’s share of the KIC well data this year, may be financially stretched to pay BP and in gearing up to take over Prudhoe Bay operations.
Chevron, for its part, is riding current turbulence in the energy industry and will cut capital spending 26 percent to deal with the oil market demand and price slump. ExxonMobil Corp., which has ample Arctic and Alaska experience, is also cutting spending, but it’s not clear that ExxonMobil has ever been interested in ANWR, even in good times for the industry.
ExxonMobil explored state lands on the eastern North Slope in the 1970s and discovered a major natural gas and liquid condensate field at Point Thomson, which is near the ANWR border on the Canning River. Point Thomson has now been developed with BP (bow Hilcorp) as partner and is producing the condensate, a valuable natural gas liquid.
Given its activity in the area over decades, ExxonMobil is familiar with the regional geology but has not seemed to express interest in ANWR’s coastal plain, which is just a few miles east of Point Thomson across the boundary with state lands at the Canning River.
ConocoPhillips, a medium-sized company with ample Alaska exploration experience, says it has its hands full in its big National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska developments.
If the lease sale goes ahead there will surely be bids, but most likely from small independent companies. Of any private interests, ASRC and Kaktovik have the biggest stakes in ANWR and motivation for its development. They would likely play key roles in any development.
If the sale occurs there will likely be an effort by the current Trump administration to get leases issued before Biden is sworn in Jan. 20 because once leases are issued there will be property rights held by lessees that may be difficult for the new administration to untangle.
The federal government, under Biden, could seek to buy out the leases (this has happened before) but the lessees would have to agree. If the U.S. Senate remains under Republican control (two senate runoff races in Georgia in January will decide that) the two Alaska senators, Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, will have clout and would likely block any move by Biden to buy out the leases.
The new federal administration could also cause misery for the lessees in getting permits to drill or develop anything they find. However, industry would still hold property rights, so it will be messy no matter what happens. Also, the outcome of lawsuits brought already by conservation groups to stop exploration, and leaseholders going to court to protect their interests, could be uncertain with the U.S. Supreme Court now leaning conservative.
Meanwhile, the campaign by conservation groups to persuade lenders not to finance ANWR of other Arctic exploration is having an impact. Matt Elmer, the chief operating officer for Oil Search Alaska, the company now developing the $3 billion Pikka oil project in the central North Slope, said the campaign against Arctic financing is becoming a problem even for companies like Oil Search working on projects far from the refuge.
Elmer’s remarks were made during a briefing on the company’s projects to the Resource Development Council, an Anchorage business group,
Meanwhile, conservationists claimed another victory recently when Bank of America announced a policy not to finance oil and gas exploration and development in the Arctic. The bank joined Wells Fargo, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, which have adopted similar policies.
The Sierra Club took credit for helping in the initiative and said every major U.S. banking group has now signaled opposition to drilling in places like the ANWR.
It’s unclear what practical effects these announcements have because there are no major new Arctic projects in development where major financial is needed. Bank of America said it is not now heavily engaged in financing fossil fuel projects, and Wells Fargo, a long-time commercial and consumer lender in Alaska, said that the bank’s position statement will not affect ordinary commercial lending with Alaska companies engaged in oil support service contracting.
However, the campaigns do have the effect of chilling the investment climate for energy initiatives even if the banks are not yet being asked for funds. Firms now engaged in development of Alaska projects outside ANWR face enough questions from lenders about risks like volatile oil prices and high costs.
Now ANWR’s heated politics cause them to have to answer more questions.