This digitally colorized electron microscopic (EM) image depicts monkeypox virus particles, obtained from a clinical sample associated with a 2003 prairie dog outbreak. It was a thin section image from of a human skin sample. On the left were mature, oval-shaped virus particles, and on the right were the crescents, and spherical particles of immature virions. (Photo by Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery and Hannah Bullock/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

WASHINGTON — College students are heading back to campus following more than two years of a pandemic that led many schools to empty out for full semesters and later move to hybrid schedules in a struggle to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But the attempt by colleges and universities to return to something resembling normal could be truncated by monkeypox, the virus that has steadily increased throughout the summer, challenging both the federal government and state and local public health officials.



