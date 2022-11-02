220728-Alaska-Beacon-1024x735.jpg

A copy of the Alaska Constitution is seen on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)




By Lisa Phu Alaska Beacon

In the general election next week, Alaska voters will answer a yes-no question: “Shall there be a Constitutional Convention?” While the pro-Convention side has emphasized putting the Permanent Fund Dividend in the Constitution as the top motivation, those opposed to the convention also see abortion rights as an issue at stake.



