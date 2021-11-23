Gov. Dunleavy faces a heated reelection campaign next year, with more Alaskans disapproving than approving of the incumbent's job performance, according to the latest data released by Alaska Survey Research. The weathered conservative survived a recall effort, but now faces State Rep. Les Gara (D-Anchorage), a staple in the Alaska State Legislature from 2003 to 2019; and his independent predecessor, Gov. Bill Walker (I-Alaska), who is running with Heidi Drygas – a lifelong Alaskan and Walker's Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development during his lone term.
On November 15, Walker and Drygas participated in a virtual town hall hosted by Anchorage Action, a thousand-plus member strong group that describes itself as “here to network, speak out against the divisive nature of propaganda being proliferated by the far right, and be politically active for positive change[.]”
Walker, now 70, said he had not planned to run for office again, and kept an open mind when Dunleavy took over his old post. But he did not hold back in saying that door had more or less slammed shut and inspired him to give it one more go.
“I've never seen it like this before in the history of Alaska – and I'm born here.... I've seen a lot of governors. I've never seen anything like we have now as far as the hard partisan battles we have going on,” Walker said, alleging Dunleavy has used the office to replace vision with partisan brinksmanship. “I've watched us go from a lot of momentum to a complete stop. And that's what we have done. I can't stand by and watch us live so below our potential.”
Crowded gubernatorial races are nothing new to Walker. The 2022 contest will be his fourth. He lost, 50-40, as a populist candidate in the 2010 GOP Primary election to then-incumbent Gov. Sean Parnell (R-Alaska) in a six-way race. Back then, he was a lifelong Republican in a year that overwhelmingly favored conservative challengers looking to unseat any incumbent perceived as left of Barry Goldwater. Walker partnered with the ultra-right Alaska Family Council, offering his campaign office as a place to collect signatures for an anti-abortion, parental consent ballot initiative; opposed marriage equality; and also shared support with tea-party-darling Joe Miller.
Walker tried again in 2014, initially announcing his intent to run in the GOP Primary, but ultimately abandoned his lifelong Republican Party affiliation and elected to run as an independent – moderating his views, vowing to stay away from social issues and stick to fiscal concerns.
The move allowed him to skip losing a primary to Parnell twice in a row, but was a gamble in what was shaping up to be a general election race between Walker, Parnell, and Democratic challenger Byron Mallott. By summer's end, the polls presented a convincing argument forecasting that, unless either Mallott or Walker dropped out, the two candidates would split the vote and allow Parnell to skate to a second full term. Walker and Mallott announced the formation, in September of that year, of a “Unity Ticket,” with Walker in the top spot and Mallott as governor-lite.
A scandal-plagued Parnell administration would narrowly lose, 48-46. Walker inherited a $4 billion deficit, oil prices in the tank, and an unsympathetic Republican-majority in the legislature. He followed through on a campaign commitment to expand Medicaid, passed a controversial crime reform bill, proposed (but did not come close to passing) an income tax, and – most notably – reduced the Permanent Fund Dividend by half in order to cut into the budget deficit.
“There's no question that what I did, in reducing [the PFD] down to $1,000, was the most difficult decision I had ever made and probably the most difficult decision a governor has ever made,” Walker told the town hall. “I knew there was no way of avoiding that and still making the adjustment that we needed to make.”
Walker managed to reduce the deficit by 75 percent – from about $4 billion to $1 billion. He proposed raising revenues to cut it further, floating ideas for a sales or income tax.
“We used every politically bad word you could possibly use because we were trying to do the job, not keep the job.... I think we have to look at broad-based revenue of some sort,” he conceded. “We have to make sure that we're connected to our economy so that we're not shortchanging our students by shortchanging the educators by not giving them proper benefits, etc.... I can't close it with further cuts. We see a lot of bone on the budget these days and it's not good.”
To say that tax proposals combined with a reduced PFD were received by the electorate as unpopular would be overly diplomatic by miles.
“I don’t want to say it’s a political death sentence,” Larry Persily, a former deputy commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue, told The New Yorker last year. “But you could have taken their firstborn and had more of a chance of reelection.”
Walker faced another three-way race in 2018, flanked on the left by former U.S. Senator Mark Begich (D-Alaska) and, on the right, by former State Senator Mike Dunleavy (R-Wasilla), a tea party candidate elected in 2012. Walker's campaign found itself in another uphill race where vote-splitting would hand Dunleavy a victory. The effort was hamstrung by scandal, late in the contest, when Mallott revealed he had made “inappropriate comments” to a person “in a position of vulnerability.” With only a week before election day, Walker endorsed Begich and dropped out. Dunleavy won easily, 51-44.
But Walker isn't giving up: “On day one, we will regain leadership and we will start rebuilding Alaska, and we'll do it with Alaskans,” he said. “Our cabinet will be Democrat, Republicans, independents: We don't keep score. We just find the right people for the position.”
Walker and Drygas take issue with myriad directions the Dunleavy administration has pursued, starting with Dunleavy's first budget proposal – which sought to seize hundreds of millions in tax revenue from local governments, cancel the state's ferry system, reduce the University of Alaska's state funding by 40 percent, shave $330 million off K-12 funding, among other draconian steps advised by then-OMB director Donna Arduin. Walker also excoriated Dunleavy's campaign commitment and continued rhetoric promising Alaskans supersized PFD checks, which has not gained sufficient traction to pass either the legislature or the straight-face-test.
“When Gov. Dunleavy put his face on a check for $6700 and signed it as a state check and said, 'Vote for me, I'll give you this check,' he should have known, having sat on the [Senate] Finance Committee for five and a half years, that the governor doesn't have the checkbook. The legislature has the checkbook,” Walker said pointedly. “For him to misrepresent that the way he did was rather frightening from the standpoint of coercing voters based upon, basically, voter fraud – saying that he'd give you this [dividend] knowing full well that was a $4.4 billion commitment. The budget was $4.3 billion. That's the entire budget. He knew full well he couldn't deliver on that.”
Walker and Drygas emphasized areas they felt were being either ignored or torched by the current administration, ranging from Dunleavy's repeated attempts to restrict women's access to reproductive health (“We will continue to fight for a woman's right to choose, as we would any other right that's protected by the constitution,” Walker said, departing from earlier stances); Dunleavy's refusal to address climate change (“We are affected many, many ways by climate change and we will make that a priority”); and the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among all U.S. states, Alaska reported the highest case rate per capita in September and October. Last month, hospitals activated emergency protocols allowing medical facilities to ration care. Statewide, full vaccination rates are well below the national average, and in Dunleavy's Mat-Su Valley, the full vaccination rate is currently a dismal 39 percent. Dunleavy has remained steadfast in his opposition to vaccine mandates (Alaska has joined 26 Republican-led states in a suit against the Biden administration's requirements for the private sector), and has opposed masking requirements.
“I think the current governor really failed to provide leadership during the pandemic in a blatant appeal to his base. His decisions harmed his supporters and Alaskans overall,” Drygas opined. “Gov. Dunleavy failed to respond to the cries from hospitals, from rural communities, from all these individuals. All of us here probably knows somebody who died of COVID – and died unnecessarily. He struggled to get the relief funds out the door. It hurt businesses. He didn't do anything to incentivize vaccines or be innovative about encouraging vaccines. He didn't lead by example.”
“I definitely would have issued a declaration of disaster right away,” Walker cut to the chase. “What in the world is wrong with a person that does not issue a declaration of disaster when Alaskans are dying every single day? If that isn't a disaster, I don't know what the hell is.”
Walker and Drygas, despite – and, likely, due to – the former's previous experience of actually serving as governor, face a lot of challenging headwinds, and are perceived by most as the underdogs in a midterm contest that historically benefits Republicans. But, the independent ticket touts their energy, experience, and frustration over the partisan tact the Dunleavy has pursued throughout his first term.
“This is my community, this is my home, and I am genuinely worried about the future of this state,” Drygas concluded. “Bill is the right leader at this time. I believe that with my whole heart. He puts Alaska first with every decision he makes.”