Treg Taylor

Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau.

 James Brooks / Alaska Beacon




Following criticism from Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor, the pharmacy chain Walgreens will not seek to sell the abortion-inducing drug mifepristone in Alaska, the company said last week.

Though abortion is legal in Alaska, Taylor was one of 20 Republican attorneys general who wrote the nation’s second-largest pharmacy chain and urged it to not sell mifepristone by mail.



