At an Anchorage Assembly meeting Tuesday, January 26, 2021, acting mayor Austin Quinn Davidson appeared to be booed by several of those in attendance while she read a statement condemning Nazism and hatred.
Just days earlier, a vehicle was spotted in the Anchorage Municipality with DMV-issued license plates reading "3REICH". The same owner was found to also have registered the plates "FUHRER" to the same vehicle.
The plates became a hot button political issue after Assemblyperson Jamie Allard defended the plates as free speech, a position which led Governor Mike Dunleavy to remove Allard from the Alaska State Commission For Human Rights.
Allard later rallied supporters from Conservative political action group Save Anchorage to appear. Several were in attendance including Bernadette Wilson, campaign chair for Save Anchorage-sponsored Republican candidate Dave Bronson. Shortly after Wilson stepped to the Assembly microphone to assume the time granted to another citizen, Chair Rivera moved on from public testimony portion of the meeting, resulting in one of the tensest audience exchanges of the evening.
Several times throughout the night both Allard and Assembly Chair Felix Rivera called for order, with Rivera at one point threatening audience removal. The meeting was adjourned late Tuesday and reconvened to finish business Wednesday, with a special Assembly meeting scheduled for Thursday evening.