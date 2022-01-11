UPDATE: Victim and Suspect identified in last Saturday's Tudor Road homicide.
Update on 1/11/22:
On January 9, 2022 at 1:57 PM, day-shift patrol officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance involving 21-year-old Kawika Pacarro. Through that investigation it was determined that Kawika was involved in the homicide of 20-year-old Markland Morgan the day before in the Alaska Club East parking lot. Investigating officers located Kawika driving a vehicle in south Anchorage. Officers followed Kawika until he pulled over onto a dead-end street at Newell Drive and Clarks Road in the Bear Valley neighborhood.
Kawika exited his vehicle, had a brief verbal exchange with officers, and then took his own life. No shots were fired at police and police did not discharge their weapons.
The investigation into the motive of the homicide, along with how the victim and suspect were associated and/or acquainted, is ongoing. Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed for both men.
APD Cases 22-871 and 22-939
Original on 1/8/22:
At 7:21 PM on January 8, 2022, Anchorage Police responded to the parking lot of Alaska Club East located at 5201 E Tudor Road regarding shots fired outside. Upon arrival officers located a deceased male in the lot.
There have been no arrests. Anyone with information regarding the shooting, to include surveillance footage of vehicles and/or people leaving the area, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).
There are no road closures. The southwest corner of the lot is blocked off and will remain that way while the Crime Scene Team processes the area.
APD Case 22-871