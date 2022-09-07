Untitled design (2).jpg

The updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters by Moderna and Pfizer are expected to be available this week in Alaska following last week's emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug and Administration (FDA) and approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Alaska vaccine providers have ordered over 38,000 doses of the updated bivalent boosters, with deliveries anticipated this week.

The Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters target two strains of COVID-19 – the original strain of the virus and two omicron subvariants (BA.4 and BA.5), currently the most widespread subvariants. People aged 12 years and older are eligible if they have completed a primary series and it has been at least two months since either their primary or a booster dose. As of August 31, the original monovalent booster will not be available to people aged 12 years and older.



