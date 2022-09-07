copy-742328-1662565244.jpg

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




Update on 9/7/22:

As officers were responding to the area, witnesses were advising APD Dispatch that a male was firing at traffic and that he had a female with him. Very quickly after the first arriving officer advised his patrol vehicle had been hit, other officers arrived at the scene and saw an adult male and adult female running on the bike trail near the Glenn Highway and Boniface overpass. Initially the male and female did not respond to commands, but then they became compliant when they saw how many officers had arrived on scene. Once 37-year-old Franklin J. Dias JR and 20-year-old Evamarie G. I. Booth were detained, they were transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives.



Tags

Load comments