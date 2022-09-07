As officers were responding to the area, witnesses were advising APD Dispatch that a male was firing at traffic and that he had a female with him. Very quickly after the first arriving officer advised his patrol vehicle had been hit, other officers arrived at the scene and saw an adult male and adult female running on the bike trail near the Glenn Highway and Boniface overpass. Initially the male and female did not respond to commands, but then they became compliant when they saw how many officers had arrived on scene. Once 37-year-old Franklin J. Dias JR and 20-year-old Evamarie G. I. Booth were detained, they were transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives.
Just prior to Franklin Dias being taken into custody, and while he was still trying to run from police, officers saw him toss a handgun over the JBER property fence. That gun was subsequently recovered by APD. A large knife was also found on the sidewalk where Dias had been.
At the conclusion of his interview, Franklin Dias was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on an outstanding felony warrant. He was additionally charged with Misconduct Involving a Weapon V – Fire Gun by Highway, Tamper with Physical Evidence, five counts of Assault III, two counts of Assault I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II – Fire Gun at a Dwelling, and Reckless Endangerment.
Evamarie Booth was charged with Resisting.
During the investigation officers contacted 25-year-old Kenny J. Totemoff who had a misdemeanor warrant. He was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on that warrant.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
Update--8:50PM--09/06/22
At 6:22PM on September 06, 2022, officers assigned to swing shift patrol responded to the area of the Glenn Highway northbound near Boniface Parkway in reference to shots fired. Multiple reports were called into dispatch reporting that a suspect was walking on the bike path along the Glenn highway and was shooting at vehicles that were driving by on the Glenn. An officer that was responding to the call had their vehicle shot by the suspect. The officer was not injured. At the same time, another vehicle that was driving on the Glenn was shot at. One passenger in that vehicle received a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has been transported to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
*CORRECTION* - The suspect has been taken into custody (it was previously stated there had been no arrests - that was inaccurate).
The Crime Scene Team has responded to process the scene. There are currently no roads closed. Please avoid the area and follow the officers’ instructions if you need to be in the vicinity.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include anyone who may have damage to their vehicle or injuries related to this incident, are asked to contact Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or (907)786-8900 (option #0). The motive for the shooting, and any relationship between the parties involved, is under investigation.
APD Case: 22-29090
Original--7:06PM--09/06/22
There is a large police presence in the area located near Boniface Parkway and the Glenn Highway.
A drone could be used during this investigation. Please avoid the area if possible.