University of Alaska faculty members and supporters hold a rally in front of the Alaska State Capitol on June 22, 2022. On Monday, the University of Alaska faculty union filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the University of Alaska administration. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon)

The University of Alaska faculty union filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the University of Alaska administration on Monday. The two parties have been negotiating a new faculty contract for the past year.

The complaint, filed with the Alaska Labor Relations Agency, alleges the university administration unlawfully declared an impasse, illegally implemented its “best and final offer” and engaged in direct bargaining with the faculty through email updates, bypassing the negotiation team.



