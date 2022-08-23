Untitled design (1).jpg

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




The University of Alaska and the Wilson Center seem to have forgotten the importance of testing assumptions in setting up the agenda for the so-called “minerals summit” at UAF.

The summit is structured like an Alaska Miners Association convention or a cheerleading rally for speculators trying to get on the Vancouver stock exchange than an independent evaluation of major issues facing Alaska.



Tags

Load comments