The University of Alaska Board of Regents announced today that it has selected Pat Pitney to serve as the university’s interim president. Pitney will take over from Acting President Michelle Rizk on Aug.1.
“One of the reasons the board felt so strongly about Pat as interim president was because of her demonstrated commitment to a spirit of partnership with university leadership and the principles of shared governance. We are confident that she has the skills to address the range of issues facing UA. We also are confident that her many years of experience in leadership positions and state government will benefit and unify all of us,” said Board Chair Sheri Buretta.
The vote to appoint Pitney was unanimous.
Pitney currently serves as the state’s Director of the Division of Legislative Finance. She was the former Vice Chancellor of Administration, University of Alaska Fairbanks and worked at UA Statewide for 17 years. In all, Pitney spent 23 years with the University of Alaska before leaving to serve as the State Budget Director in the administration of former Governor Bill Walker.
“In agreeing to lead the university, Pat will bring a fresh perspective on engaging our faculty and staff on strategies to increase enrollment and student success,” Buretta said, “as well as helping us manage within our budget realities.”
Her selection comes after a process led by the Board of Regents and the nomination of 35 candidates. Five finalists were invited to interview for the position. Bios and photos of the finalists can be found at www.alaska.edu/pres/interim.
Pitney will serve as interim president for a minimum of one year but has agreed to continue on for up to 18 months or until the Board of Regents appoints the next university president, whichever comes first.