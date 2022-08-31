Purchase Access

Janet Minock got a knock on her apartment door the morning of Aug. 23. It was two Anchorage Police Department officers telling her that her 35-year-old daughter, Nastashia Minock, was dead.

According to Janet Minock, the police officers told her this: Nastashia was found unresponsive at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 23. They started CPR and called the paramedics, who worked on her until about 2:30 a.m. They couldn’t revive her and pronounced her dead.



