On Friday, April 15, 20 Alaskan schools earned the designation of Alaska Purple Star School for their support of military-connected students and families during a ceremony at Lathrop High School in Fairbanks.

To be recognized as a Purple Star School, schools must maintain a dedicated page on its website with resources for military families, have an Active Youth Sponsorship Club (Welcoming Committee) and have a Military Family Point of Contact. In addition to these three requirements, schools must conduct at least one additional activity that demonstrates support of military children and families. This school year, more than 9,400 Alaskan students have a parent who is Active Duty.

“All students in every school in Alaska are connected to military families because all students in every school benefit from their service to our country. The Purple Star School recognition acknowledges schools that purposefully meet the unique needs of military families,” said Department of Education & Early Development Commissioner Dr. Michael Johnson. “It’s a privilege to be able to recognize the work of our Purple Star Schools in Alaska.  

This year's class is the first group of schools to be recognized as Purple Star Schools in Alaska. The Purple Star Schools designation announced today is valid for 2022 through 2025. The 2023 Purple Star School application will be available on September 1, 2022. More information is available on the department’s Purple Star School webpage.

Alaska Purple Star Schools

Anchorage School District:

  • Eagle River High School

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District:

  • Anderson Elementary School
  • Arctic Light Elementary School
  • Ben Eielson Jr/Sr High School
  • Crawford Elementary School
  • Discovery Park Charter School
  • Hunter Elementary School
  • Lathrop High School
  • North Pole High School
  • North Pole Middle School
  • Tanana Middle School
  • West Valley High School

Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District:

  • Fawn Elementary School
  • Houghtaling Elementary School
  • Ketchikan Charter School
  • Ketchikan High School
  • Point Higgins Elementary School
  • Schoenbar Middle School
  • Tongass School of Arts and Sciences

Kodiak Island Borough School District

  • Peterson Elementary School

 

The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development provides information, resources, and leadership to support over 130,000 students in 505 public schools across the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to ensure an “Excellent Education for Every Student Every Day.”



