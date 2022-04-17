On Friday, April 15, 20 Alaskan schools earned the designation of Alaska Purple Star School for their support of military-connected students and families during a ceremony at Lathrop High School in Fairbanks.
To be recognized as a Purple Star School, schools must maintain a dedicated page on its website with resources for military families, have an Active Youth Sponsorship Club (Welcoming Committee) and have a Military Family Point of Contact. In addition to these three requirements, schools must conduct at least one additional activity that demonstrates support of military children and families. This school year, more than 9,400 Alaskan students have a parent who is Active Duty.
“All students in every school in Alaska are connected to military families because all students in every school benefit from their service to our country. The Purple Star School recognition acknowledges schools that purposefully meet the unique needs of military families,” said Department of Education & Early Development Commissioner Dr. Michael Johnson. “It’s a privilege to be able to recognize the work of our Purple Star Schools in Alaska.
This year's class is the first group of schools to be recognized as Purple Star Schools in Alaska. The Purple Star Schools designation announced today is valid for 2022 through 2025. The 2023 Purple Star School application will be available on September 1, 2022. More information is available on the department’s Purple Star School webpage.
Alaska Purple Star Schools
Anchorage School District:
Eagle River High School
Fairbanks North Star Borough School District:
Anderson Elementary School
Arctic Light Elementary School
Ben Eielson Jr/Sr High School
Crawford Elementary School
Discovery Park Charter School
Hunter Elementary School
Lathrop High School
North Pole High School
North Pole Middle School
Tanana Middle School
West Valley High School
Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District:
Fawn Elementary School
Houghtaling Elementary School
Ketchikan Charter School
Ketchikan High School
Point Higgins Elementary School
Schoenbar Middle School
Tongass School of Arts and Sciences
Kodiak Island Borough School District
Peterson Elementary School
The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development provides information, resources, and leadership to support over 130,000 students in 505 public schools across the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to ensure an “Excellent Education for Every StudentEvery Day.”