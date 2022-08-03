TFS_aerial-1024x523.png

Toolik Field Station, in the northern foothills of Alaska’s Brooks Range, is seen from the air in 2019. The station hosts up to 150 residents at a time and supports about 500 scientists annually with 11 laboratories, six dorms and a dining hall. It is operated by UAF’s Institute of Arctic Biology and funded by the National Science Foundation. The NSF just allocated $19.7 million for the coming five yiears of operation. (Photo by Jason Stuckey/Toolik Field Station)

The Arctic’s largest scientific research station, a facility on Alaska’s North Slope, has received an increase in funding for the coming five years of operations, the University of Alaska Fairbanks announced on Tuesday.

Toolik Field Station, located 370 miles north of Fairbanks, has received $19.7 million in NSF funding for the next five years, UAF announced.



