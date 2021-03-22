On September 15, 2020, the Anchorage Police Department was notified of a sexual assault allegedly perpetrated by 36-year-old Jason A. Karpinski resulting in Special Victims Unit (SVU) detectives launching an investigation.
As a result of that investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Karpinski on March 16, 2021, for four counts of Sexual Assault II. The warrant was served on March 18, 2021. According to an Anchorage Police Department Nixle Alert, Karpinski is currently incarcerated at the Anchorage Jail.
Karpinski was a licensed traveling masseur who responded to clients’ homes to provide services. He advertised and contacted potential clients through social media. Additionally, Karpinski was also employed at Midtown Chiropractic in 2019.
Recently, Karpinski’s massage license was surrendered to the state and he reportedly no longer holds a valid license.
After a search of the Save Anchorage Facebook group, it was determined that Mr. Karpinski's Facebook account had made numerous posts to the group dating as far back as November 2020. Save Anchorage moderator Joseph Lurtsema tagged Karpinski in a post on July 14, 2020.
It appears Karpinski is no longer a member of the group but posted as recently as Feb 16. Because Save Anchorage is now a private group hidden away from the public eye, one would not be able to post or comment unless they had been a group member at one time.
Karpinki's arrest would be the third arrest of a Save Anchorage member in roughly two weeks.
Detectives believe there may be more victims who have had contact with him.
Anyone who either believes they were a victim of Karpinski’s, or has information regarding this investigation, is asked to contact Detective Kevin Palmatier at 907-786-8771 or kevin.palmatier@anchorageak.gov.
APD Case 20-29065