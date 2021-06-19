If you ask somebody if they know what ‘redlining’ is, they’ll typically say something about it having to do with laying on the gas in a low gear and hitting 6,500 RPMs. That’s if they have an answer at all. The term was actually coined by sociologists in the 1960s to refer to a discriminatory practice used by banks, insurance companies and the like to refuse or limit loans, mortgages, insurance, etc., within specific areas. Basically, until the Fair Housing Act of 1968, financial institutions were free to outline a neighborhood in red on a map, typically the poor, majority-black areas, deeming them too much of a risk and limiting financial services to anyone wishing to buy or do business there. It was practiced widely in the lower 48 during segregation, particularly in the deep South.
Considering Anchorage’s relatively late establishment as a city in the U.S., and its reputation in the mid-20th century as a place where people of all races could find opportunity and prosperity, redlining doesn’t seem like it would have fit the bill here, but that wasn’t the case.
Cal Williams moved here in January of 1965 from Monroe, Louisiana and was at one time president of the Alaska chapter of the NAACP. “I was attending university in Louisiana, and was involved in the Civil Rights Movement, with the Congress of Racial Equality,” he recalls. “My buddies came home from Alaska for a visit during Christmas of ‘64. My grandmother overheard a conversation in which my friend, Charles, was talking about job opportunities and integration and how the races were getting along in Alaska far better than they were in the segregated South, so she encouraged me to come up here. Basically, she wanted to get me out of what she thought was harm’s way because of my involvement with the civil rights movement. I came here and, after a couple of years, got involved with the NAACP and became the president of that organization. So her effort to get me out of the movement was a fail,” he laughs. “So, I’d finished university and had gone into the Air Force, and moved up January 5th, 1965, and found that indeed it was true; this was a far better place than that which I was in.”
Despite the expanded opportunities available to all races, redlining existed widely in Anchorage, along with other discriminatory practices related to hiring and housing for people of color, especially in the 50s and 60s.
Article 5 of one 1953 deed to a house in Turnagain states, “No race or nationality other than those of the White or Caucasian race shall use or occupy any dwellings on any lot in said Subdivision, except that this covenant shall not prevent the occupancy by domestic servants of a different race or nationality, if such servants are employed by an owner or tenant.”
Covenants such as this existed in almost all neighborhoods in Anchorage, except in a few places like Fairview and Eastchester, making those neighborhoods some of the only ones available to African American and Alaska Native people in those days.
Those neighborhoods, at the time, weren’t what you’d call desireable. Being in a lowland area and with unpaved streets, it was boggy, muddy and the mosquitoes were torrential. Blanche McSmith, one of the founding members of the Alaska branch of the NAACP, wrote in the *Alaska Spotlight*, in reference to Fairview that “the improvements benefitting a thriving, growing city: water, sewers, sidewalks, paved streets, FHA approved and mortgaged houses, [were] conspicuously absent.”
Mr. Williams recalls, “Fairview at the time, was quite a mix of habitats. Quonset huts, people adding on rooms, more people moving in. It was an area of the city that was last served in terms of getting streets paved and adequate lighting. There were 100 watt lightbulbs hanging on poles here and there, and that was the street lighting for the longest time.”
“Fairview was viewed then, and to some degree now, as the black community,” Mr. Williams says, “but it never was 100 percent or even majority black. At one point, there were 14 percent Natives, 14 percent black and the rest white, but with that mix it became known as the community of color. People of color were pretty much confined to Fairview. A number of those homes were first erected by African Americans and still exist to this day.”
“In 1980, I bought a home in Airport Heights that had belonged to my friend’s mother,” Mr. Williams continues. “It was built in 1970 and she was the original owner. She and one other black lady were the only two blacks in the subdivision when it was built. She told me recently that she was only able to get the house because she went to the man allocating them, broke down and cried. About five years after I bought the place, I got around to reading the covenant that I had signed. It said that the property could never be sold to anyone not of the white race.”
During the time when redlining was most widely practiced, black people who decided to move out of their then societally-accepted regions sometimes paid for it. In 1950, a black couple, Alvin and Mary Lee Campbell, purchased a land plot in Rogers Park where they began constructing their home. This wasn’t appreciated by the existing residents. One day in October, a man approached the Campbell’s and told them, “You might finish that house, but you will never enjoy living in it.” The next day, the Campbell’s arrived at their almost-completed home as it was burning to the ground, with the fire department on scene doing nothing to stop the blaze. The newspaper called it a “fire of undetermined origin,” and the matter was dropped. This sparked a flurry of activism in the black community in Anchorage that culminated in the creation of the Alaska chapter of the NAACP.
Richard Watts was the son of two of the NAACP’s founding members, and grew up in Anchorage in the 50s and 60s. Mr. Watts recalls, “The majority of black people did live in Fairview in those days. At that time my family lived in Nunaka Valley, which was one of the first housing projects where a black person could buy a house. That was in 1954. And even then, [in Nunaka Valley], the east side was where the blacks lived and the west side was where the whites lived. That was throughout the 50s. It was hidden, you know, it wasn’t blatant, but if you wanted something, you just couldn’t get it. Blacks just couldn’t live or work or buy wherever they wanted in Anchorage.”
In the early 60s, one of the more prominent businesses in the Fairview neighborhood was the Carrs on Gambell. Though the store’s clientele was over 30 percent black, they wouldn’t hire black people to work there. According to research by Dr. Ian Hartman of UAA, Bernard Carr Sr. was quoted then as saying that “the time is not right to hire a Negro checker.”
Mr. Watts says, “Carrs in Fairview, at the time, didn’t have any black employees, but a high percentage of their clientele was black, so in 1963 the NAACP decided to have a boycott. It was led by people in the community, including my parents. I can’t remember the exact time span but I want to say [the picketing] lasted about two weeks. My family were regular customers there for many years, so after the boycott was over, my mother and father said I should go down there and ask for a job, and they hired me and two other black people.”
Mr. Watts just recently retired last month, after 53 years with the company. “It was quite a journey,” he says, “I had a lot of opportunities afforded me that I took advantage of, and I moved up the ranks very fast. When I retired, I was Manager of Store Operations in the state of Alaska. There was a lot of pressure at first. Because of the boycott, you know. I was carrying a lot of history on my back and had to be the best at whatever I did. When I was a bagger I had to be the best bagger, had to be the best checker, had to outperform everybody in order to achieve the goal and keep the dream alive for the black community in Anchorage.”
Mr Williams says, “[Mr. Watts] was the Jackie Robinson of that whole situation. He is one of our greatest success stories. He’ll only talk about how great the company is. He made the very best out of that situation. That was a burden that our generation had to bear. We were told by our parents, ‘You have a responsibility to conduct yourself in a respectable manner at all times because your entire race is being judged on your behavior.’ That’s just the way it was then. And I’m glad we had that, because it drove us to do right, to set an example.”
Indeed, the contributions of some of Fairview’s most prominent black residents, during a time of struggle, are still benefiting our city. On Valentine’s Day, the new Transit Center in Anchorage was named for a Fairview legend and another of the Alaska NAACP’s founding members, Mr. John S. Parks.
“John Parks would go on the radio at night with Herb Shaindlin, talking about issues in Fairview,” Mr. Williams remembers. “They were great friends. It was almost like a Howard Cosell and Muhammad Ali type relationship. And through that, a number of great things occured in terms of communication between the community of color, Fairview, and the rest of the Anchorage community. He was dubbed the unofficial mayor of Fairview.”
Mr. Parks and his wife Geneva took care of Fairview neighborhood kids, taught some of them how to read, and he was a devoted advocate for improvements to the neighborhood. In the 1980s, when Anchorage was flush with oil money and was using it to build things like the Egan Center, Sullivan Arena and the Performing Arts Center, Mr. Parks’ public persona gained him leverage with then Mayor George Sullivan, which he used to convince the mayor to start the People Mover bus system with two 12 passenger vans. It is also Mr. Parks who is given credit for getting paved streets and streetlights in Fairview.
“We used to proudly say, ‘I live in the ghetto,’” Mr. Williams says, “meaning Fairview. It was ownership. It was, ‘this is our place.’ Whites and blacks and Natives, we all hung out in an integrated setting.”
The challenges facing Fairview are still tough now, though for different reasons. It’s reputation for crime scares some Anchorage citizens away from giving it a chance. But it’s residents feel differently. They aren’t quiet about their sense of loyalty and community, or their ingenuity about how to make Fairview better. Some of the seeds for this story came from a recent meeting at the Fairview Rec Center where the community explored it’s roots and history. You don’t see stuff like that happening in many other neighborhoods in Anchorage.
It was Fairview and neighborhoods like it that were the beginning of Anchorage’s distinction as one of the most diverse cities in America. It’s resilient black citizens, who refused to accept relegation to a substandard neighborhood and discriminatory financial and employment practices that were copy and pasted from the Jim Crow south, fostered the same pride that Fairview residents espouse now, and the same determination they feel to make it better.
Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in the Anchorage Press in 2017.